Sarasota Woman Arrested On Attempted Murder After Torching Home With 1-Year-Old Twins Inside

Andrea Allen, 35 (SPD)

SARASOTA, Fla. – Andrea Allen, 35, of Sarasota, has been arrested by Sarasota Police Department Detectives and is facing five counts of Attempted Murder while Engaged in Arson.

According to police, the victims in the investigation are 1-year-old twins, two 35-year-old women, and one 47-year-old woman.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a home on Palmadelia Avenue, just before 8:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, for a report of a residential fire.

The suspect, Allen, and one 35-year-old woman victim were transported to the burn unit at Blake Medical Center for treatment. Sarasota Police Department detectives and an arson investigator responded to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation.

The investigation revealed that Allen was arguing with the two adult women from the home. Allen left the home on December 30, 2022, at 11 p.m.

Investigators say that Allen came home at 2:00 a.m. on December 31, 2022, while the two women victims were talking in a bedroom with an open window. The victims believe Allen overheard the conversation.

Shortly after, Allen entered the home, demanding one of the women leave the home. Allen walked outside during the argument, retrieved the gas can, and returned to the house with the gas can in one hand and a lighter in the other.

While standing in the living room, Allen stated, “You think I’m playing?” One of the victims yelled at the second victim in her bedroom to warn her. The victim grabbed her twin boys off the couch and ran outside. Once outside, the victim saw smoke coming from the house and saw Allen jumping out of the bedroom window.

Detectives executed a search warrant on December 31, 2022, at 6 p.m. and found a lighter and clothing covered in accelerant fluid.

Allen was arrested after being treated at Blake Medical Center and is currently held at the Sarasota County Jail on no bond.

Anyone with any information on this case or additional cases involving Allen, is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836, Maria.Llovio@SarasotaFl.gov , or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

