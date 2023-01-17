Larry Harrison Releases Statement Regarding His Firing

The former assistant head coach has spoken.

On Thursday, the West Virginia University Athletics department announced it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison.

“I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” head coach Bob Huggins said in a release by the University.

Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins’ coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.

Tuesday morning, Harrison posted a statement on Twitter sharing his thoughts on the matter.

