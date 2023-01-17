ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Salt Lake Bees are getting a new stadium. Here are the details

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. After playing at Smith’s Ballpark since 1994, the Salt Lake Bees will have a new stadium in the Daybreak community in South Jordan. They will play their first season at the new stadium in 2025, after the team’s current lease with Smith’s Ballpark expires in fall 2024. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Bees will have a new stadium in a couple of years.

The team announced Tuesday morning that the Larry H. Miller Company will build a baseball stadium in the Daybreak community in South Jordan for the Triple-A franchise.

Construction will begin this year, according to the team, and the new stadium will be ready for the 2025 season.

Further details about the privately financed stadium will be released at a later date, according to the press release.

The Bees’ current lease with Smith’s Ballpark expires in fall 2024. The franchise has played its home games at Smith’s Ballpark since the ballpark’s opening in 1994.

“The Larry H. Miller Company is grateful for the leadership of (Salt Lake City) Mayor (Erin) Mendenhall and her team for engaging with us as we evaluated potential outcomes in this decision,” a team press release said. “LHM is excited about the future of Salt Lake City and will continue to partner with community leaders to enrich and reimagine the neighborhood surrounding the current stadium.”

