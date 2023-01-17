Woman stabs boyfriend with knife for urinating in their bed, Louisiana police say

A case of bed-wetting ended with a man stabbed, Louisiana deputies said. Now, his girlfriend is charged.

Briana Lacost, 25, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of heavy drinking, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked on an attempted murder charge , online records show.

Investigators were called to a hospital and spoke with the victim who said that his girlfriend, later identified as Lacost, grew “extremely enraged” at him for peeing on himself, investigators wrote in an incident report.

He told deputies that she roused him from his sleep and started beating on him, the report states. He said he tried to fend her off, but the attack continued.

When he tried leaving to go to a family member’s house, the man said Lacost charged at him with a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the torso, investigators said. The wound punctured his lung.

Deputies also spoke to Lacost, who told them she stabbed her boyfriend near his arm pit. The couple had agreed to split a few days earlier, she said, but they had gone out drinking together on Friday night.

They returned home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and when she went to bed, she saw that her boyfriend had urinated. Lacost told deputies she was upset and said she had started the physical fight, the report said.

After the stabbing, she tried to help her boyfriend and drove him to a hospital, investigators said.

Lacost remained in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on $5 million bond as of Jan. 17, according to online records.

