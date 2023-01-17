Exodus of BBC Radio 2 legends continues as Ken Bruce, 71, QUITS

Ken Bruce quitting Radio 2 will leave the BBC with a dearth of broadcasters who appeal to all age groups and replacing him with a younger star could alienate licence-fee payers further, experts told MailOnline today.

The corporation has long been accused of sidelining older 'baby-boomer' DJs and pursuing 'Gen Z' and younger listeners with under-50 presenters playing fewer classic hits and more modern pop.

Mr Bruce is the latest veteran to leave the station, but he insists it is his decision. Last summer Paul O'Grady exited Radio 2 after Steve Wright, 68, Graham Norton , 59, and Simon Mayo, 64, all left and were replaced with a younger line up. Vanessa Feltz, 60, and Craig Charles, 58, have also moved on, with Ms Feltz saying her exit was because she was a woman over the age of 60.

They have been replaced with ex-Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, RuPaul's Michelle Visage , Waterloo Road's Angela Griffin , and DJ Spoony as well as Rylan Clark, who is tipped for Ken Bruce's job.

Culture expert Nick Ede told MailOnline: 'It's a shame that the BBC are going for younger presenters on the BBC as people like Ken Bruce have the distinct and unique ability to appeal to listeners of all ages.

'This was his decision, however, and it's a tricky area as you don't want to alienate your existing listeners but you also want to keep your channel fresh and exciting too.

'The BBC must listen to its users however and with the every changing new roster of presenters its still having to work out who its appealing too and who will fill the massive shoes he will leave behind'.

Brand guru Mark Borkowski said that the BBC has to freshen up its Radio 2 line up for the next generation - but risks upsetting devotees.

He said: 'The BBC have to take the pain to renew and find new blood. It’s in danger of being sucked into a niche at a time they have to express values to those who still pay a licence fee. Don’t forget Wogan was axed'.

In the past three years, BBC Radio has also lost big-hitters such as Graham Norton, who quit the station just before Christmas in 2020 but whose talk show is broadcast on BBC One, and Simon Mayo.

Radio 2 has been trying to woo younger listeners with fresh talent including ex-Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, RuPaul's Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage, Waterloo Road actress Angela Griffin, and DJ Spoony, while also reducing the bill it pays some of its big-hitters.

It comes amid a wider 'brain drain' after journalists Dan Walker, Jon Sopel, Emily Maitlis and Andrew Marr all ditched the corporation for high-paid jobs at rival broadcasters including LBC and Channel 5, where they are not bound by the BBC's strict impartiality rules.

A BBC spokesperson rubbished the allegations of ageism last year, telling MailOnline: 'Radio 2 remains committed to its multi-generational appeal that serves a 35+ audience, a target which hasn't changed in decades, and we're thrilled over 14.5 million listeners are tuning in each week to our brilliant range of programmes, hosted by some of the UK's best loved presenters.

'As listeners know, we continue to play a wide variety of the best music from the past seven decades, including from the 60s and 70s.'

It comes after Radio 2 fans deplored the BBC's decision to replace popular DJ Steve Wright with Radio 1's Scott Mills as the corporation seeks to 'try something different'.

As he exited Wogan House in July last year, donning a purple shirt, red striped tie and suit jacket, Wright told reporters it was 'nice of you to come over', adding: 'That's the way it goes... You know, sometimes people want you, sometimes they don't.

'Sometimes they want to make changes, give you another offer, and that's okay, I understand that, I really understand that.'

In June 2022, Tony Blackburn attacked the BBC for its 'strange' decision to move his Radio 2 show.

The 79-year-old DJ appeared to blame the decision on ageism, saying in a post on social media 'there's a lot of it about'. Blackburn learned that from mid-July his Golden Hour show would be moved from 7pm on Fridays to the same time on Sunday.

Blackburn criticised the 'wacky' decision on Twitter, and fans of the show flocked to support the former Radio 1 DJ. One commented that the BBC was 'making a lot of mistakes' by changing up the scheduling.

An insider said there were 'a lot of unhappy DJs at the moment as a result'.

At the same time as BBC bosses try to remain popular with younger audiences, the corporation has also been beset by a host of big name departures over the past 18 months.

In an unforeseen exit, veteran broadcaster Andrew Marr last winter revealed that he was leaving the BBC after 21 years, including 16 years fronting his own Sunday morning political programme, to join LBC and Classic FM.

He said he was 'keen to get my own voice back' and would now focus on presenting political and cultural radio shows and writing for newspapers.

Marr was swiftly followed by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, who also joined LBC.

The veteran journalists caused disarray at Broadcasting House after deciding to join Leicester Square-based Global, which is also home to Nick Ferrari, Eddie Mair, Shelagh Fogarty and James O'Brien.

Maitlis, who hosted Newsnight and became a household name after her astonishing interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has had a series of impartiality complaints against her because of her tweets and on-air comments about the pandemic, the Tory Government and Boris Johnson's former chief aide Dominic Cummings.

And in April 2022, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker revealed he was leaving his £295,000-a-year role after six years to be lead anchor at Channel 5's revamped news team.

Out with the old...? BBC big-hitters Paul O'Grady, Steve Wright and Tony Blackburn step back as Scott Mills and RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage take the helm

THE RADIO 2 BIG-HITTERS STEPPING BACK

CRAIG CHARLES

Craig Charles' Radio 2 show on a Saturday night was axed as part of a major shake up of the BBC channel, sparking uproar from fans.

The star, 57, has presented his show Craig Charles' House Party on Saturdays from 10pm to midnight since 2014.

In a series of other changes Drag Race star Michelle Visage will permanently join the station with a Friday slot from 7-9pm.

VANESSA FELTZ

Also in July, Vanessa Feltz quit her early morning breakfast show after nearly 20 years on air.

Feltz said she had to step down 'to catch up on a much-needed decade's deficit of beauty sleep' and use her 'energy-boosting shut-eye' to 'frolic with her fiancé Ben Ofoedu 'who irritatingly remains 10 years younger than me.'

Breaking down on her show as she announced the news to her listeners, the star said she would 'try not to cry'.

... AND THEIR REPLACEMENTS?

SCOTT MILLS

Scott Mills is stepping down from his R1 weekday afternoon slot in order to succeed radio legend Steve Wright as the host of his programme.

It comes after the broadcaster said goodbye to Radio 1 breakfast host Nick Grimshaw and Future Sounds star Annie Mac last year.

MICHELLE VISAGE

Michelle Visage hosts a permanent Friday night slot from 7-9pm on Radio 2.

The Drag Race judge, who stepped into the limelight in the late 1980s in the States as a member of the girl band Seduction, endeared herself to the wider public in the 2010s as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

But after crossing the pond to the UK in 2019, Visage, who's joked that she was 'a gay British man' in a former life, found a new fan base, taking part in Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother UK and remaining in the house for 30 days.

Four years later, she became an instant favourite when she strutted down the Strictly stage with Giovanni Pernice in 2019.

ANGELA GRIFFIN

Waterloo Road actress Angela Griffin hosts Radio 2 Unwinds, a Sunday night show (10pm-midnight) to take listeners on a 'mood-boosting musical journey across genres and decades, to help them relax and switch off'.

She said: 'I'm over the moon to be given my very own BBC Radio 2 programme. I loved presenting my series last year as I was already a huge fan of the station, so I'm proud to be given my first proper weekly show.

'I'll be bringing two hours of chilled out tunes curated by myself and the listeners, to help unwind and relax before the week ahead.'

DJ SPOONY

DJ Spoony hosts a Friday night slot from 9-11pm on Radio 2.

The BBC website describes the show as: 'Non-stop two happy hour of joyful floor fillers, soulful house and lyrical garage tunes to make you feel good!'

WHO ELSE HAS RECENTLY LEFT THE BBC AND RADIO 2?

