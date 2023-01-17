ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Mac and Cheese Fest tickets on sale

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Who's ready for some gooey goodness?

The sixth annual Mac and Cheese Fest to benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital is returning to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this March. The festival will take place on Saturday, March 4 from noon to 3 p.m.

Get ready to sample macaroni and cheese from some of your favorite local restaurants. Who has the cheesiest mac and cheese, or the most original? Whose makes it just like Mom? And who will win the People's Choice award?

The event is for those 21 and older and ticketholders must have a valid ID to enter.

General admission tickets cost $25 each and include 10 mac and cheese samples, entrance to the Rusty Rail Biergarten, and a souvenir glass. VIP tickets cost $50 and include early entry at 11 a.m. and access to the VIP lounge, along with 10 mac and cheese samples, entrance to the biergarten, and a souvenir glass.

Tickets can be purchased on the website .

