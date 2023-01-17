NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) running with the ball during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh greets quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after scoring a second half touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens '200 percent' committed to QB Lamar Jackson, deal 'will get done'
Only negotiations toward a landmark contract stand between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson being mutually committed to a long-term relationship. Jackson can become an unrestricted free agent in March after attempts by general manager Eric DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti fell short of the former NFL MVP's expectations. But head coach John Harbaugh and DeCosta said Thursday that the Ravens are fully committed to Jackson and growing the...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson's Season, Potential
"I don’t think there’s anything this guy can’t do. I really believe that, and if he approaches the offseason the way I think he’ll approach it, I think we’ll see an even better version of him next year," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Christian Watson.
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: International Series-San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEXICO; A stadium sign announces the game s attendance during the fourth quarter between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Mixon, Bengals ticked off by Bills-Chiefs ticket sales
Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon wonders why the NFL shuffled the deck when the Bengals "hold all the cards" as reigning AFC champions. Mixon and Cincinnati (13-4) are on the road this week for the divisional playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills (14-3). But the NFL began selling tickets this week for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. "It's disrespectful," Mixon said....
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Saints to retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season: source
METAIRIE, La. - Despite a disappointing season offensively, the New Orleans Saints are retaining long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to a league source. NewOrleans.football was the first to report the news. Carmichael originally joined the Saints on Sean Payton’s first coaching staff back in 2006, and he took over offensive play-caller duties this spring after Payton walked away. ...
Superstar QBs headline battle between Bengals, Bills
Pro Bowl quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were slated to have their initial confrontation earlier this month. But Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest emergency postponed that battle after nine-plus minutes. Instead, the two gunslingers will have their first official duel on a much bigger stage when the second-seeded Buffalo Bills entertain the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday afternoon at Orchard Park, N.Y. ...
Bills S Damar Hamlin at team facility 'almost daily'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. McDermott noted Hamlin is attempting to get back into a routine. He is not taking part in team meetings and was not with the team on gameday for the playoff win last week. "It's limited ... but he comes in, and I know he just started today or yesterday, just trying to get back...
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series
Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL's International Series. The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,"...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired Thursday after four seasons with Tampa Bay, per multiple reports. Leftwich could be one of "as many as five" offensive assistants let go by the team, per the Tampa Bay Times and Sports Day Tampa Bay. The Times reports that wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired while quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has opted to retire. ...
Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday
The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury. Hardman hadn't practiced all week owing to the same ailment that caused him to miss extended time on injured reserve this season. "So, really the only person that didn't practice was Mecole," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "We backed off of him just to see if...
