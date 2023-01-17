ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 18–27)

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%

Residents may pick up bottled water at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street), according to the MDHHS:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 18: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 23: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

