they're going to cheat the Bengals out of a win against buffalo the same way they did against the Rams in the Super Bowl. I feel for Hamlin and his family and am glad he's okay. That's a feel good story. No need to slight the Bengals to try and create more of a feel good narrative. But we the Bengals are a better and we will prevail. no weapon formed against us shall prosper. Go Bengals!!! 💯
I've BEEN a Bengals fan ,born and raised,win or loose,of course they don't like us,keep beating teams,the refs,and the NFL, only way we'll get RESPECT!!!😎
Bengals don't draw nationally. the NFL wants higher profile teams. all money driven for them. the Bengals will be very deliberate in each play so nothing can be an opinion of a ref. We got this!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Comments / 42