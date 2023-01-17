ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tony Brown
5d ago

they're going to cheat the Bengals out of a win against buffalo the same way they did against the Rams in the Super Bowl. I feel for Hamlin and his family and am glad he's okay. That's a feel good story. No need to slight the Bengals to try and create more of a feel good narrative. But we the Bengals are a better and we will prevail. no weapon formed against us shall prosper. Go Bengals!!! 💯

Anthony Mason
5d ago

I've BEEN a Bengals fan ,born and raised,win or loose,of course they don't like us,keep beating teams,the refs,and the NFL, only way we'll get RESPECT!!!😎

Deb Boland
5d ago

Bengals don't draw nationally. the NFL wants higher profile teams. all money driven for them. the Bengals will be very deliberate in each play so nothing can be an opinion of a ref. We got this!

Sporting News

Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs

The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news

After having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire NFL last season, Cincinnati Bengals worked hard to revamp that struggling offensive line during the offseason. But unfortunately for the team, it looks like they will be back at square one for the biggest game of the season so far as most of that Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Syracuse.com

Peyton Manning in the house for Bills-Bengals: His son shows allegiance with jersey choice

It’s fitting that Peyton Manning is in the house on the day that elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face-off in the NFL playoffs. Manning flew into Buffalo this weekend to bring his son, Marshall Peyton, to the AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Marshall Peyton was rocking a white Allen jersey on the sidelines with his dad on Sunday before the game.
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
NBC4 Columbus

Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
WKRC

Bengals fans are the most foul-mouthed fans in NFL, poll shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Regardless of the outcome of the NFL divisional playoff game, the Cincinnati Bengals can claim a different sort of title, namely having the most foul-mouthed fans. This is according to a nationwide survey of fans by the site British Gambler. Bengals fans ranked No. 1...
WETM 18 News

Bengals end Buffalo’s season in playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to […]
WVNews

Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the...
WKRC

King of the Jungle: Meet some of the Bengals' biggest fans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is an “us against the world” mentality in Cincinnati. On the turf, Bengals are fighting their way to another Super Bowl, but off the field, fans are giving all they got to support their guys. There are a few who are the crème de la crème of the jungle.
NBC Sports

Bills fans applaud Damar Hamlin during playoff game vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and their fans got a major boost on Sunday from a player who was at Highmark Stadium, but not on the field. Damar Hamlin was shown on the videoboard during the two-minute warning in the second quarter of the Bills’ divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The safety responded by showing a heart sign and pumping up Bills Mafia, while fans in attendance gave him a roaring ovation.
