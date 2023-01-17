ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Police arrest 2 Natchez juveniles after attempting to burglarize local business, authorities confirm

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUTa9_0kHWpusF00

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 5:13 AM, Natchez Police were dispatched to Bowie’s Outfitters located on Highway 61 South in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, authorities observed a white van occupied in front of the business.

According to witnesses, a male suspect exited the vehicle and appeared to be “looking out” for the driver. After approximately two minutes, the driver put the van in gear and drove into the front of the building, knocking down the glass wall.

The van then reversed and the suspects entered the store for a short period of time and fled the scene. An off-duty deputy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Natchez Police Department about the two suspects attempting to flag down vehicles for a ride.

The two suspects were eventually captured by police and taken into custody. They were charged with Felony Malicious Mischief, Burglary of a Business, and Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

With both of the suspects being juveniles, they were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish deputies investigate shooting on school property.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mangham police department have arrested two suspects after shots were fired on school property.  Based on the evidence, officials say they believe these two suspects met up at the Mengham Junior High School property to purchase a gun before everything went down The […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending

UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Mississippi

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County

According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond

A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
PORT GIBSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Drive-thru fundraiser hosted in honor of deceased tree cutter

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, C&C Tree Company hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise money for the family of Pat Bass, tree cutter from Columbia, LA., who was killed in a tree cutting accident last week. Chad Wood, owner of C&C Tree Company, said that they are trying to raise money to […]
COLUMBIA, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WAPT

Man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

A man living in Brandon was arrested on Sunday after soliciting a minor. According to officials with the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office, a cyber crime unit was investigating an online chat between an adult and a minor. The suspect used a false name with age-regressed photos to attempt to conceal his real identity.
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Expungement clinic to be held in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice will host an expungement clinic in Adams County on Saturday, January 21. The clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Adams County Community Saferoom located at 323 Liberty Road in Natchez. To be able to receive assistance at the clinic, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New medical cannabis dispensary to operate in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez can expect another new medical cannabis dispensary to open in the near future. According to the Natchez Democrat, Star Buds, which was founded in Denver, Colorado, announced their Natchez location as 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1. The cannabis dispensary has two locations in Oxford. Star Buds is […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy