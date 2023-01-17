ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Councilwoman Ana Sandoval stepping down to work for University Health

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval speaks at an event calling for improvements to San Antonio's air quality.
Ana Sandoval, one of the city's highest-profile environmental advocates, is leaving San Antonio City Council to take a job at University Health, the Express-News reports .

In the new role, Sandoval, 47, will work on health equity issues for the health care system's research unit, according to the daily. She'll start Jan. 30, meaning council must pick an interim member to represent District 7 for the four remaining months in her term.


Sandoval has served on council for three terms, meaning May's citywide election will create a wide-open race to fill her seat representing the West Side district.

The resignation comes a little more than a year after Sandoval lost her father and began taking on a larger role in her mother's life, she told the Express-News . What's more, the councilwoman last summer gave birth to her first child.

“On top of being a mom, it’s a lot more responsibility. I welcome it," she told the daily. "But I also want to give it its proper attention, and I just don’t think I could do that very well in the next four months, continuing in this role — or that I could be a very good council person.”

Sandoval told the paper that a
personal tirade she endured from District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, a former romantic partner, wasn't a major factor in her resignation. Even so, it contributed to the challenges she faced in her role.

Bravo ultimately was censured by council and stripped of committee assignments over the personal attacks.

During her time on council, Sandoval — who holds graduate degrees in public health and environmental engineering — advocated for issues including public health, climate readiness and housing. She also pushed for improved transparency of city government, an effort that yielded more online access for residents.

