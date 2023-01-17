Read full article on original website
Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop Offered
Nearly half of all Ohio adults live with a chronic condition. OSU Extension, Darke County, in conjunction with the Area Agency of Aging, will be offering a Chronic Disease Self-Management Phone Call Workshop. A chronic condition is a disease that is treated but not cured, such as arthritis or diabetes. Chronic conditions can affect your quality of life and independence. Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions is a weekly series of interactive phone calls proven to help people who live with ongoing medical conditions to better manage their symptoms, meet personal health goals, and live healthier happier lives.
FireHouse with Special Guest Frank Hannon (of Tesla) Performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles
Versailles, OH – Double Platinum Artist, FireHouse (also Firehouse) is an American hard rock band that formed in Richmond, Virginia, and then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they were signed to Epic Records in 1989. The band reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles like “Reach for the Sky”, “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote”, as well as their signature power ballads “I Live My Life for You”, “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look into Your Eyes”. At the 1992 American Music Awards, FireHouse won the award for “Favorite New Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist”. FireHouse is estimated to have sold over 7 million albums worldwide since their debut. Members include: CJ Snare (vocals, keys), Bill Leverty (guitar), Allen McKenzie (bass), Michael Foster (drums).
