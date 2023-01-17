Read full article on original website
7 people, 20 pets rescued from burning three-story Emporia apartment
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several people and their pets were rescued from a burning Emporia apartment complex on Friday. 27 News spoke with Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage with the Emporia Fire Department on their rescue efforts, which began at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 20, for an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Prairie Street in […]
KVOE
Emporia Fire determines no gas leak near 12th and Riley
Things have returned to normal for a northeast Emporia neighborhood after a possible gas leak was reported before sunrise. Emporia Fire was told about a possible leak at 1222 Riley around 6 am. Kansas Gas was also notified after a reported strong smell of gas. However, no gas was confirmed so Emporia Fire went back to service shortly after arriving on scene.
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
WIBW
Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people escaped a house fire without injury Thursday morning in southwest Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10:12 a.m. Thursday at a tri-level residence in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside Drive. The location was about four blocks southwest of S.W. 35th and Gage Boulevard.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: All impacted have short-term living arrangements; Red Cross offers financial aid to affected residents
Ultimately, there may not be much in the way of actual fire damage at 2230 Prairie Street, one of the Four Seasons Apartments buildings. However, there is significant smoke damage from the basement to the third floor and about $100,000 worth of damage to apartment units and personal belongings — meaning 16 families may be officially displaced through the weekend or quite a bit longer, depending on when apartment management gives the all-clear. Having said that, though, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage tells KVOE News the situation could have been much worse.
WIBW
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road between Americus and Bushong in Lyon County is closed as crews attempt to clear food that spilled out of a box truck during an early-morning rollover accident. KVOE reports that just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, emergency crews were called to...
Woman dead in North Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman died in a crash in Topeka, after she was previously involved in two separate car chases with law enforcement. City of Topeka spokeswoman, Gretchen Spiker, said the Topeka Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash near Topeka Boulevard and Highway 24 in North Topeka. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Shawnee […]
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
KVOE
Pomona man arrested following late night pursuit in Osage and Franklin counties Wednesday
A vehicle pursuit that began in Osage County concluded in Franklin County with the arrest of a Pomona man on multiple charges Wednesday night. According to Sheriff Chris Wells, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo just after 11:30 pm. The vehicle fled during the stop initiating a pursuit that ended at an undisclosed residence in Pomona.
WIBW
Crews in the Capital City prepare for possible winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s road crews are preparing for the possibility of winter weather due to freezing rain, and residents have been warned to be cautious. The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that crews are monitoring the possibility of winter weather lasting through the rest of the day into the early morning hours.
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
21-year-old identified as victim of fatal North Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a fatal crash in North Topeka has been identified by the City of Topeka. Gretchen Spiker, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that Cheyenne N. Day, 21, of Topeka, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night. The investigation into the incident leading to her […]
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
Kansas historic site being used as dumping ground, sheriff investigating
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the people responsible for dumping garbage at a historic site. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that criminal littering took place at the Rocky Ford Bridge on Monday, Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office also reminded local residents to use the local landfill […]
WIBW
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
KVOE
WEATHER: Winter weather advisories issued for Chase, Morris, Wabaunsee counties
Several area counties are now in a winter weather advisory for Saturday. Chase, Morris and Wabaunsee counties are part of separate weather alerts. Chase County is in an advisory from 6 am Saturday to 12 am Sunday. Morris and Wabaunsee are in an advisory from 6 am Saturday to 6 am Sunday.
WIBW
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought remains stable areawide
Another week, another stable report from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
