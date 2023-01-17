Read full article on original website
Related
Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident
Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent after tragic death of Dax Tejera as arrest of producer’s wife revealed
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent following the tragic death of his This Week executive producer Dax Tejera. Tejera, 37, died on December 23 after suffering a heart attack in New York, according to ABC. Since then, Stephanopoulos, who also hosts Good Morning America (GMA), has not publicly commented on Tejera's...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Never Forgot the Kindness of ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser
Before he was a big movie star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had the guidance of another actor while he was getting started.
Regina King posts touching tribute to late son: I’m ‘still’ processing his death
Regina King says she’s “still” processing her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death nearly one year later. The actress posted an Instagram video of an orange sky lantern drifting through the air on Friday, marking her first social media upload since the 26-year-old’s suicide in January 2022. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King, 52, wrote, referencing what would have been her son’s 27th birthday. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and...
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘I Am One and Happy About It’
Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad” and she’s not mad about it. “The View” moderator started the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who allegedly called her an “old broad” live on the air (via Entertainment Weekly). Goldberg was taking her seat around “The View” table at the start of the episode when an audience member shouted at her. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said,...
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Jamie Lee Curtis Responds After Backlash Over Image Of A Child Hanging In Her Office
Jamie Lee Curtis offered an honest response, after deleting the image in question.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
Danny DeVito's daughter says her friends thought he was having a stroke after he live-tweeted 'Little Demon' quotes without context
Last year, Danny DeVito tweeted quotes from "Little Demon" without context. He explained on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" how this backfired.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere
The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night. On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits. The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Comments / 0