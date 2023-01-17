ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
Footwear News

Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Page Six

Regina King posts touching tribute to late son: I’m ‘still’ processing his death

Regina King says she’s “still” processing her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death nearly one year later. The actress posted an Instagram video of an orange sky lantern drifting through the air on Friday, marking her first social media upload since the 26-year-old’s suicide in January 2022. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King, 52, wrote, referencing what would have been her son’s 27th birthday. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and...
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘I Am One and Happy About It’

Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad” and she’s not mad about it. “The View” moderator started the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who allegedly called her an “old broad” live on the air (via Entertainment Weekly). Goldberg was taking her seat around “The View” table at the start of the episode when an audience member shouted at her. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said,...
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez

The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
People

Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere

The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits  Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night.  On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits.  The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.

