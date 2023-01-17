ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan

How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Ohio Currently Has the World’s Oldest Living Dog

The Guinness World Book of Records just crowned an Ohio dog as the oldest living dog in the world. This appears to be the third dog in less than a year to grab that honor. A wise old Chihuahua in Camden, Ohio named Spike is an astonishing 23 years old. Well, 23 years and 87 days old as of January 20th, 2023 to be exact. I don't mean to stir up controversy but, there are a few old dogs on the block that was certain that they were the oldest living dogs in the world before Spike raised his paw.
A Best Friend for Annabelle? A Haunted Doll Was For Sale in Cadillac, Michigan

So not long ago we were randomly scrolling around on Ebay…I usually look for old rock ‘n roll vinyl, or old comic books. While we’re looking around, something pops up on the screen…something we didn’t attempt to search for. It was a ‘haunted doll’ that was for sale just a short distance away in Cadillac. Okay – what’s the catch…what’s the hook…what’s the tale? The description read: “Cecilia strictly communicates through dreams, she will disclose all details of her past to her new keeper. She is an extremely positive and friendly entity. She is very active and needs someone who can handle that. This disturbed my sleep too much, so I’m sending her off to a new keeper.”
So, How Would You Describe Michigan’s Winter in 5 Words or Less?

Ah, winter in Michigan. You can love it, you can hate it, but...can you describe it in 5 words or less?. This was a question that was posed on Michigan's Reddit page by u/blochow2001. Their answer was, "Fifty shades of Gray," which is accurate and hilarious. The answers from fellow Michiganders, which you can see here, were equally hilarious.
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You

Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
All 21 Michigan Businesses That Appeared on Shark Tank

I don't have an entrepreneurial bone in my body. Hell, I can barely spell or say entrepreneur. But Shark Tank is one of my all-time favorite shows. For those that aren't familiar with the primetime network television hit that is 14 seasons deep at this point, Shark Tank presents upstart entrepreneurs, inventors and even established businesses the opportunity to secure a deal with one of five millionaire investment sharks to further their business ventures.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
First Human Killed By a Robot in the World Happened in Michigan

Did you know the first human death caused by a robot on record happened in 1979 in Flat Rock, Michigan?. A small portion of our population has passionately argued that robots are a danger to the human race. Some have even said that robots will take over the planet. What happened on January 25th, 1979, to a 25-year-old assembly line worker at a Ford Motor plant probably fueled those beliefs. Robert Williams was the first human killed by a robot according to wired.com,
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?

Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants

When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
