Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Ohio Currently Has the World’s Oldest Living Dog
The Guinness World Book of Records just crowned an Ohio dog as the oldest living dog in the world. This appears to be the third dog in less than a year to grab that honor. A wise old Chihuahua in Camden, Ohio named Spike is an astonishing 23 years old. Well, 23 years and 87 days old as of January 20th, 2023 to be exact. I don't mean to stir up controversy but, there are a few old dogs on the block that was certain that they were the oldest living dogs in the world before Spike raised his paw.
A Best Friend for Annabelle? A Haunted Doll Was For Sale in Cadillac, Michigan
So not long ago we were randomly scrolling around on Ebay…I usually look for old rock ‘n roll vinyl, or old comic books. While we’re looking around, something pops up on the screen…something we didn’t attempt to search for. It was a ‘haunted doll’ that was for sale just a short distance away in Cadillac. Okay – what’s the catch…what’s the hook…what’s the tale? The description read: “Cecilia strictly communicates through dreams, she will disclose all details of her past to her new keeper. She is an extremely positive and friendly entity. She is very active and needs someone who can handle that. This disturbed my sleep too much, so I’m sending her off to a new keeper.”
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
So, How Would You Describe Michigan’s Winter in 5 Words or Less?
Ah, winter in Michigan. You can love it, you can hate it, but...can you describe it in 5 words or less?. This was a question that was posed on Michigan's Reddit page by u/blochow2001. Their answer was, "Fifty shades of Gray," which is accurate and hilarious. The answers from fellow Michiganders, which you can see here, were equally hilarious.
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
Sneak Peek: Automakers Are Testing New EVs in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Let me be clear: I am not a car person, or gear head, or whatever car enthusiasts are called! That being said, I'm still a person who likes to be in the know. That's why I was so intrigued when I heard about the mysterious cars that were flooding the streets of downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
13 Famous Michigan Restaurants Featured On TV’s ‘Man vs Food’
Foodies obsessed with food challenge shows celebrate whenever Michigan spots are featured nationally. 'Man vs Food' has visited the Mitten State many times since the show started in 2008. Today, we'll talk about and show you the tasty Michigan spots that have made the show. What's the premise of 'Man...
Upcoming Birthday? Celebrate With These Freebies Across Southwest Michigan
I have a birthday coming up next month and I'll be honest, I'm not exactly thrilled about it. Of course I'm looking forward to celebrating with friends and family, but what's really keeping me hopeful about turning another year older is taking advantage of the many birthday freebies across Southwest Michigan.
All 21 Michigan Businesses That Appeared on Shark Tank
I don't have an entrepreneurial bone in my body. Hell, I can barely spell or say entrepreneur. But Shark Tank is one of my all-time favorite shows. For those that aren't familiar with the primetime network television hit that is 14 seasons deep at this point, Shark Tank presents upstart entrepreneurs, inventors and even established businesses the opportunity to secure a deal with one of five millionaire investment sharks to further their business ventures.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
First Human Killed By a Robot in the World Happened in Michigan
Did you know the first human death caused by a robot on record happened in 1979 in Flat Rock, Michigan?. A small portion of our population has passionately argued that robots are a danger to the human race. Some have even said that robots will take over the planet. What happened on January 25th, 1979, to a 25-year-old assembly line worker at a Ford Motor plant probably fueled those beliefs. Robert Williams was the first human killed by a robot according to wired.com,
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?
Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants
When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
The Late Great Betty White Actually Had a Connection with Michigan
Even a year later, the world is still mourning the loss of the legendary Betty White. She seemed to somehow have touched millions of people, young and old, across the globe with her witty comedic talent and "grandmother to all" personality, but did you know she actually did have a connection with Michigan?
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0