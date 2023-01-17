Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Dave, The Arena Dude previews shows coming to Columbus
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next few weeks. Dave serves up the scoop on Dave Chappelle’s New Year’s Eve show at The Schott. Dave also talks about shows that were just announced & closes the segment by giving away two free tickets to see Adam Sandler at Nationwide Arena.
WSYX ABC6
Celebrity guests announced for Spring Home & Garden Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Home & Garden Show is coming back to the Ohio Expo Center from Feb. 18-26, and it's got a few special presenters!. On the first two days of the event, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will have special presentations.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
WSYX ABC6
Bob Evans debuts Nashville-inspired hot chicken
Columbus, OH — It's a new year and Bob Evans is off to a sizzling start thanks to some new menu items. Good Day Columbus taste tests the new Nashville-inspired Dang Hot Chicken sandwich. Guests can now order Bob Evans new Dang Hot Chicken Dinner, Dang Hot Chicken Family...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Councilman a part of medical history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breaking barriers, saving lives and helping to set the foundation for medical care as we know it today. Columbus City Councilman Mitchell Brown is taking his place in history. Brown was a part of a team of first responders that most people have probably never heard of.
WSYX ABC6
Newport Aquarium shows off new animals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newport Aquarium is sharing two new species of animals and inviting visitors to stop by and warm up on cold, winter days. The new weedy sea dragons are now on display in the Seahorses: Unbridled Fun gallery. The creatures closely resemble the seahorses, but they get their name from their leafy appearance and graceful movements.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believe to be a hound mix...
WSYX ABC6
Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
WSYX ABC6
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
WSYX ABC6
Nalah Jackson appeared before judge in federal court in Columbus Friday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, appeared in a federal court in downtown Columbus on Friday. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert committee to review recent alerts, including incident with Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a situation where a child has been abducted for example, every minute truly counts. The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee met Thursday morning to review those important minutes: the responses to recent alerts in the state and more. The committee is made up of...
WSYX ABC6
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
WSYX ABC6
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter is back, temperatures closer to normal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s. So. Cold. Winter is back! Temperatures will be a little closer to normal for the next few days. Saturday looks like a nice, January day. We’ll have some wintry mix and slick spots to deal with on Sunday and early Monday. Radar...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH through 7pm Thursday for most of Central Ohio. Strong storms may develop damaging winds, small hail, and downpours. Tornadoes are possible but the chances are very small. Rain changes to snow showers tonight and we’re likely to see some slippery roads Friday morning.
WSYX ABC6
Man steals thousands of dollars worth of glasses at Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who entered a store in Easton and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. A suspect walked into the Sunglass Hut on Dec. 29 around 8:45 p.m. and stole six pairs of Gucci glasses. Police said the glasses were worth $3,000.
WSYX ABC6
Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count is...
WSYX ABC6
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools interim superintendent says new bus changes 'are working'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The revamped bus routing plan for Columbus City Schools is working, interim Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman told the CCS Board of Education at a meeting Tuesday night, but parents continue to express their concerns. Through the first eight days of the new routes, which began...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Rain, storms, and snow is on the way
Rain arrives Wednesday night and continues through Thursday. Storms are possible Thursday with gusty winds and some downpours. Snow showers on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered rain showers, breezy, mild, low 41. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some storms may be strong, unseasonably warm, rainfall up to 0.75", high...
