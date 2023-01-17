(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next few weeks. Dave serves up the scoop on Dave Chappelle’s New Year’s Eve show at The Schott. Dave also talks about shows that were just announced & closes the segment by giving away two free tickets to see Adam Sandler at Nationwide Arena.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO