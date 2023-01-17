ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Dave, The Arena Dude previews shows coming to Columbus

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next few weeks. Dave serves up the scoop on Dave Chappelle’s New Year’s Eve show at The Schott. Dave also talks about shows that were just announced & closes the segment by giving away two free tickets to see Adam Sandler at Nationwide Arena.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrity guests announced for Spring Home & Garden Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Home & Garden Show is coming back to the Ohio Expo Center from Feb. 18-26, and it's got a few special presenters!. On the first two days of the event, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will have special presentations.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bob Evans debuts Nashville-inspired hot chicken

Columbus, OH — It's a new year and Bob Evans is off to a sizzling start thanks to some new menu items. Good Day Columbus taste tests the new Nashville-inspired Dang Hot Chicken sandwich. Guests can now order Bob Evans new Dang Hot Chicken Dinner, Dang Hot Chicken Family...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Councilman a part of medical history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breaking barriers, saving lives and helping to set the foundation for medical care as we know it today. Columbus City Councilman Mitchell Brown is taking his place in history. Brown was a part of a team of first responders that most people have probably never heard of.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Newport Aquarium shows off new animals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newport Aquarium is sharing two new species of animals and inviting visitors to stop by and warm up on cold, winter days. The new weedy sea dragons are now on display in the Seahorses: Unbridled Fun gallery. The creatures closely resemble the seahorses, but they get their name from their leafy appearance and graceful movements.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believe to be a hound mix...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New Franklin County Jail set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Winter is back, temperatures closer to normal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s. So. Cold. Winter is back! Temperatures will be a little closer to normal for the next few days. Saturday looks like a nice, January day. We’ll have some wintry mix and slick spots to deal with on Sunday and early Monday. Radar...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH through 7pm Thursday for most of Central Ohio. Strong storms may develop damaging winds, small hail, and downpours. Tornadoes are possible but the chances are very small. Rain changes to snow showers tonight and we’re likely to see some slippery roads Friday morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man steals thousands of dollars worth of glasses at Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who entered a store in Easton and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. A suspect walked into the Sunglass Hut on Dec. 29 around 8:45 p.m. and stole six pairs of Gucci glasses. Police said the glasses were worth $3,000.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Rain, storms, and snow is on the way

Rain arrives Wednesday night and continues through Thursday. Storms are possible Thursday with gusty winds and some downpours. Snow showers on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered rain showers, breezy, mild, low 41. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some storms may be strong, unseasonably warm, rainfall up to 0.75", high...
COLUMBUS, OH

