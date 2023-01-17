PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — Wilfried Nancy has almost two weeks of training in the bank since becoming the new Manager of the Columbus Crew. The team has been in Port St. Lucie this week and will be there until Jan. 27th. And how is the new coach vibing, if you will, with his new roster ?"I can feel all the players want to apply and take ownership of what we want to put on the pitch. So I can see already a big step forward with everybody," Nancy said in a Friday Zoom interview. We also gave the players a chance to rate the coach as well.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO