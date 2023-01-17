ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Crew makes Port St. Lucie first Florida stop of preaseason training

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — Wilfried Nancy has almost two weeks of training in the bank since becoming the new Manager of the Columbus Crew. The team has been in Port St. Lucie this week and will be there until Jan. 27th. And how is the new coach vibing, if you will, with his new roster ?"I can feel all the players want to apply and take ownership of what we want to put on the pitch. So I can see already a big step forward with everybody," Nancy said in a Friday Zoom interview. We also gave the players a chance to rate the coach as well.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bengals fans are the most foul-mouthed fans in NFL, poll shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Regardless of the outcome of the game on Sunday, the Bengals can claim a different sort of title, namely having the most foul-mouthed fans. This is according to a nationwide survey of fans by the site British Gambler, Bengals fans ranked number 1 for that spot as well as number 8 in terms of fans who swear the most during games. Close behind are fans of the Buffalo Bills whom the Bengals are playing on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH

