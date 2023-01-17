Jennifer Lopez Calls Blending Families With Ben An 'Emotional Process'

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the "emotional process" of blending her family with Ben Affleck 's family. While promoting her new film Shotgun Wedding on TODAY with co-star Josh Duhamel , the superstar took a moment to get personal about the recent developments in her home life.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she said. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.” Lopez shares her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme , with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares Violet (17), Seraphina (14), and Samuel (10), with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

The famous couple finally tied the knot in Vegas over the summer of 2022 before having another ceremony with family and friends in August. During the holidays, Lopez took to her newsletter to share some sweet details about their first holiday season as a family . "double the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" she said of their family Christmas party.

"This was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," she said. "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

Lopez also revealed that the party's hummingbird theme was inspired by a song she wrote for her upcoming album This Is Me... Now . "To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," she shared. "They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."