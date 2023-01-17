The atmospheric river is finally behind us, and we’ve assembled an exciting list of events happening around town this week for people to enjoy. The first thing to have on your radar is a series of conversations featuring The Oaklandside’s News Editor Darwin BondGraham and independent journalist Ali Winston, who co-wrote The Riders Come Out at Night, an investigation into corruption and the culture of secrecy within the Oakland Police Department. The authors will be appearing at in-person and virtual events throughout the Bay Area to discuss the book, which is out now. The first takes place this Thursday, Jan. 19, at Green Apple Books in San Francisco. This event will be in person as well as virtual. Several other local events are already sold out, but don’t worry; there will be more in February and we’ll be adding dates to our calendar of events as they become available.

