oaklandside.org
Affordable housing planned for prominent West Oakland corner
An affordable housing project could soon rise on a long-abandoned stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Way that has a storied past. Resources for Community Development (RCD), a nonprofit developer, plans to construct a 77-unit building, dubbed the Longfellow Corner project, on four adjacent lots at MLK and West MacArthur Boulevard. RCD owns two of the lots, and the city of Oakland owns the other two. On Tuesday, the City Council solidified a deal to transfer ownership of its half of the property to RCD.
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
oaklandside.org
Meet the Oakland sign painter putting a fresh coat on a centuries-old craft
When roaming around town, Patrick Piccolo likes paying attention to the old commercial signs that tell tales of Oakland’s past. One of them is located in Temescal at the former site of the original Kasper’s Hot Dogs at 4521 Telegraph Ave. The illuminated box-style sign reads “Kasper’s” in hand-written letters underneath a Coca-Cola advertisement, below a larger rooftop neon sign.
oaklandside.org
The 35 people who lost their lives to traffic violence in Oakland last year
They were grandparents and grandchildren. Some were recent immigrants while others were long-time Oakland residents. One was a huge Mary J. Blige fan. Two worked for Tesla motors. Another was a famed wine expert. For all of them, death came unexpectedly. More than 35 people died from collisions on Oakland’s...
oaklandside.org
How will OUSD afford to keep schools open?
At its first special meeting of the year last Wednesday, the Oakland Unified School District board voted to reverse its previous decision to close schools, to cheers and applause from community members in attendance. But in the days since, the move has come under scrutiny by Alameda County education officials who say the board made its decision before fully examining how it will impact the district’s budget.
oaklandside.org
Longstanding restaurants depart Emeryville’s Bay Street mall
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
oaklandside.org
Libby Schaaf to lead nonprofit developing women politicians
It only took several weeks for Libby Schaaf to transition to a new role. The former Oakland mayor was announced on Wednesday as the interim executive director of Emerge California, a nonprofit that recruits and trains women leaders to run for office as Democrats. Schaaf herself was a beneficiary of...
oaklandside.org
Why Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on leave
Rank-and-file officers in the Oakland Police Department have long complained that the process for doling out discipline when an officer screws up isn’t fair. In departmental surveys year after year, they’ve said that the lower one’s rank is, the more aggressively internal affairs will go after them for alleged misdeeds, and the worse their punishment will end up being.
oaklandside.org
‘Systemic failures’ found in Oakland police investigations of officer misconduct
A new report made public today by the federal judge overseeing the Oakland Police Department’s reform efforts cast doubt on whether the troubled agency will be able to get out from federal oversight any time soon. The report, written by a law firm retained by the city of Oakland,...
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: Lunar New Year Bazaar and the African American Museum and Library open house
The atmospheric river is finally behind us, and we’ve assembled an exciting list of events happening around town this week for people to enjoy. The first thing to have on your radar is a series of conversations featuring The Oaklandside’s News Editor Darwin BondGraham and independent journalist Ali Winston, who co-wrote The Riders Come Out at Night, an investigation into corruption and the culture of secrecy within the Oakland Police Department. The authors will be appearing at in-person and virtual events throughout the Bay Area to discuss the book, which is out now. The first takes place this Thursday, Jan. 19, at Green Apple Books in San Francisco. This event will be in person as well as virtual. Several other local events are already sold out, but don’t worry; there will be more in February and we’ll be adding dates to our calendar of events as they become available.
