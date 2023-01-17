Read full article on original website
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
This is how LEC teams will qualify for MSI and Worlds following 2023 changes
We finally get to know how the qualification system for both Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds will look like for LEC representatives following the 2023 changes. The update on the format was released on Jan. 20 on LoL Esports. The organizers behind the LEC shared additional details, which explain how exactly the system will work following the revamp of European competition in 2023. And since the format of LEC expanded, the road to Worlds and MSI isn’t as simple as before.
Bad News Eagles appoints 2-time CS:GO Major champion as head coach
Two-time CS:GO Major champion Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg officially become the head coach of Bad News Eagles today. This move follows all the speculation since December 2022 when he was spotted practicing with the team. Devilwalk arrives to replace Klesti “stikle-” Kola on the Kosovar team, who was their...
Breaking down the new EMEA Champions Queue server
Ever since Riot Games introduced the Champions Queue server for top North American League of Legends players, high-level stars in the LEC have asked for their own version in Europe. Before the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, the company has announced that EMEA will get its own enhanced competitive server next week.
It’s good to be the King: Newly-retired Scump is keeping it in the CDL family this weekend
Scump may be officially retired from competitive Call of Duty, but it didn’t take long for the Call of Duty League to confirm that the Ginja Ninja will be sticking around in another capacity. It’s been just two days since Scump’s surprise announcement that he was retiring midseason as...
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
EMEA players are finally getting League Champions Queue
After jealously looking at North American players reveling in the joys and miseries of League of Legends Champions Queue for almost a year now, EMEA players are now getting dedicated Champions Queue for themselves. EMEA region players will have the option to queue for Champions Queue starting Jan. 24, according...
Dot Esports’ LEC 2023 Winter Split power rankings
Like every year, the recent offseason featured a number of unexpected roster moves. Teams revamped their League of Legends rosters to be as prepared as they could be for the 2023 competitive season. It was no different in the LEC. Each org made at least one change ahead of LEC...
League head champ designer explains visual, audio issues with Jax’s mid-scope update: ‘We straight up missed a few things’
A recent mid-scope update to Jax in League of Legends has not hit the mark the game’s player base set for it. Following the launch of the update last week, Jax was immediately affected negatively when some of his skins were updated to be missing some of their visual and graphical effects.
OpTic Texas win first CDL match following Scump’s retirement
OpTic Texas came together today after numerous roster changes to take down the Seattle Surge, who remain winless in the 2023 Call of Duty League online qualifiers for Major Two. This was OpTic’s first match following Seth “Scump” Abner’s historic retirement from Call of Duty. In his place, the team...
3 important questions at the start of the 2023 LCK Spring Split
The 2023 LCK Spring Split is officially underway. Once again, the roster moves made in the offseason laid the foundation for an incredibly exciting and competitive year in Korean League of Legends. Many teams revamped their rosters, bringing in either young blood to add more firepower or signing battle-scarred veterans...
FaZe Clan listed olofmeister as a CS:GO substitute for BLAST—but forgot to tell him
FaZe Clan is in a hurry to find a last-minute replacement for rain at 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups after the tournament organizer didn’t allow karrigan’s team to play with Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke because he’s officially Heroic’s substitute. The international team was planning to...
All CS:GO teams qualified for ESL Pro League season 17
ESL has increased the number of CS:GO teams from 24 to 32 for ESL Pro League Season 17, which will run from Feb. 22 to March 26. This means that more non-partnered teams will get to play in the most prestigious CS:GO league in the world. To fill out these additional spots, ESL is organizing qualifiers across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, an initiative that allows teams from all over the world to join the $850,000 event.
This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates
One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?
There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
5 CS:GO players to watch during 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups will be the first tier-one CS:GO tournament of the year following the player break. Like it is at every start of the season, some of the teams in attendance will be debuting new players at the event and fans will get a first glimpse of what these new players are capable of doing. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and Evil Geniuses will be debuting one player each, while Natus Vincere will play their first tournament with Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi as their official fifth, instead of just playing with him in some maps as they did at BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022.
‘I will become what I must be’: Who is the answer to the eighth League Mystery Champion Challenge?
Lore enthusiasts are in for a treat since a new event introduced to League of Legends rewards background knowledge by adding one new mystery champion to guess every day based on quotes. To complete these daily objectives, players must guess the champion targeted by the quotes and play them in...
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
