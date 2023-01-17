2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups will be the first tier-one CS:GO tournament of the year following the player break. Like it is at every start of the season, some of the teams in attendance will be debuting new players at the event and fans will get a first glimpse of what these new players are capable of doing. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and Evil Geniuses will be debuting one player each, while Natus Vincere will play their first tournament with Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi as their official fifth, instead of just playing with him in some maps as they did at BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022.

