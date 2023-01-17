ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season

Start preparing your goodbyes to G. Callen, Sam Hanna, & Co. CBS announced on Friday, January 20, that NCIS: Los Angeles will end this May with the conclusion of its current 14th season. The long-running procedural’s 322nd episode, scheduled for May 14, will be the series finale, per The Hollywood...

