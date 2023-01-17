Read full article on original website
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOswego, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Richard S. Shineman Foundation Bids A Fond Farewell To Two Longstanding Board Members
OSWEGO COUNTY – Wrapping up a decade of grant-making in December 2022, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is bidding a fond farewell to two longstanding board members, Kathy Fenlon and Casey Raymond, who both served on the board since the inception of the foundation. “With Kathy as Chair and...
Senator John W. Mannion Honors Oswego County Highway Department Workers
OSWEGO, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today thanked Oswego County Highway Department workers for traveling to Western New York to assist with clean-up operations following last month’s historic snowstorm. Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an unprecedented weather event struck Buffalo and Western New York, the Oswego...
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Address
From WBUC’s Youtube Channel. Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.
WHEC TV-10
Homelessness is increasing in rural areas of the Finger Lakes, shows new report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homelessness has increased over the past decade in mostly rural counties in the Finger Lakes region, shows a report released Wednesday by Rochester-based health research organization Common Ground Health. The report shows homelessness increased by 215% collectively across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties between 2007...
SUNY Cortland Announces Its Fall 2022 Dean’s List
CORTLAND, NY – More than 2,500 students earned recognition for academic excellence on SUNY Cortland Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.
wxhc.com
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
Robert J. Boom
OSWEGO – Robert J. “Boomer” Boom, 64, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. He was born April 29, 1958 in Fulton to David Joseph and Elizabeth Mae Brewer Boom. Bob was a member of the District Council...
Esports Program launches In Hannibal Schools; Spring Season Approaching
HANNIBAL – After a successful inaugural season in the fall, the Hannibal Central School District’s esports team is gearing up for its spring season. According to coach James Schwartz, esports provides players with an opportunity to compete against their peers from other schools. Students have state-of-the-art gaming technology available to work together, strategize and compete in games such as Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart.
Fulton Tractor Supply Store To Host Pet Treat Tasting Event
FULTON, N.Y. — Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Fulton. Planned for Jan. 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company. “At Tractor Supply,...
Fulton Sunrise Rotary Makes Donations To Salvation Army, Catholic Charities
FULTON, NY – Salvation Army representative Lexi Allen and Catholic Charities representative Tim Archer recently visited Fulton Sunrise Rotary to discuss the programs, services, and needs of their non-profit organizations. Both are widely known throughout the county for assisting residents of all ages. They noted that the support offered...
Shineman Foundation Awards $87,500 To Oswego County Habitat For Humanity
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation recently awarded $87,500 to Oswego County Habitat for Humanity (OCHFH). This is the second year of funding OCHFH has received from the Shineman Foundation. “We are so thankful for the generous financial support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation which has...
cnycentral.com
'Brexi's Legacy': GoFundMe set up to support Brexialee Torres-Ortiz's family
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A lot of people in Central New York have reached out to CNYCentral asking what they can do to help Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s family during this time. STEM Syracuse at Blodgett Middle School staff has organized a GoFundMe campaign for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz named "Brexi's Legacy."
Mayor Barlow To Deliver 2023 State Of The City Address Tonight
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego tonight, Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00 p.m. The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.
wwnytv.com
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 8 – January 14
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 8 – 14 City of Fulton news:. River View Pediatrics received $60,000 in ARPA funds from the Oswego County Legislature, for repairs and renovations to their W. First St. practice in Fulton. See full story here.
KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York
CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
Oswego Health Staff Recognized For Making A Local Impact
Oswego, NY – At Oswego Health, WE CARE. It’s a pledge that all 1200 of our employees stand by each day as they care for our community. At Oswego Health, we care about who matters most. We care about making a connection. We care about finding answers. We care about getting to know you. We care because you’re our friends… family… community.
iheartoswego.com
Dorothy P. Loomis – January 16, 2023 Featured
Dorothy P. Loomis, 81 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Copeland Jackson. Mrs. Loomis was the widow of the late Starr G. Loomis. She was a life resident of Oswego...
12 Oswego Band Students Perform With Junior High All-County Band
OSWEGO – A number of Oswego City School District students earned spots at the Junior High All-County Band festival, held Jan. 13 and 14 at the APW Junior-Senior High School. Students selected included Abigail Peters (7th grade, alto sax), Brandy Towne (7th, French horn), Amalia Sloan (8th, flute), Adrian Williams (8th, French horn), Eva Kandt (8th, flute), Samuel Arthur (7th, tuba), Jaziyah O’Keefe (8th, baritone), Alec Braun (8th, clarinet), Olivia O’Connor (8th, flute), Delany Bobbett (8th, flute), Mason Bandla (7th, tuba) and Len Lin (7th, flute).
