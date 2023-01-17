ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner

Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
CLAYTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Address

From WBUC’s Youtube Channel. Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.
OSWEGO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Homelessness is increasing in rural areas of the Finger Lakes, shows new report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homelessness has increased over the past decade in mostly rural counties in the Finger Lakes region, shows a report released Wednesday by Rochester-based health research organization Common Ground Health. The report shows homelessness increased by 215% collectively across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties between 2007...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

SUNY Cortland Announces Its Fall 2022 Dean’s List

CORTLAND, NY – More than 2,500 students earned recognition for academic excellence on SUNY Cortland Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close

Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
CORTLAND, NY
Oswego County Today

Robert J. Boom

OSWEGO – Robert J. “Boomer” Boom, 64, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. He was born April 29, 1958 in Fulton to David Joseph and Elizabeth Mae Brewer Boom. Bob was a member of the District Council...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Esports Program launches In Hannibal Schools; Spring Season Approaching

HANNIBAL – After a successful inaugural season in the fall, the Hannibal Central School District’s esports team is gearing up for its spring season. According to coach James Schwartz, esports provides players with an opportunity to compete against their peers from other schools. Students have state-of-the-art gaming technology available to work together, strategize and compete in games such as Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow To Deliver 2023 State Of The City Address Tonight

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego tonight, Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00 p.m. The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York

CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Staff Recognized For Making A Local Impact

Oswego, NY – At Oswego Health, WE CARE. It’s a pledge that all 1200 of our employees stand by each day as they care for our community. At Oswego Health, we care about who matters most. We care about making a connection. We care about finding answers. We care about getting to know you. We care because you’re our friends… family… community.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Dorothy P. Loomis – January 16, 2023 Featured

Dorothy P. Loomis, 81 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Copeland Jackson. Mrs. Loomis was the widow of the late Starr G. Loomis. She was a life resident of Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

12 Oswego Band Students Perform With Junior High All-County Band

OSWEGO – A number of Oswego City School District students earned spots at the Junior High All-County Band festival, held Jan. 13 and 14 at the APW Junior-Senior High School. Students selected included Abigail Peters (7th grade, alto sax), Brandy Towne (7th, French horn), Amalia Sloan (8th, flute), Adrian Williams (8th, French horn), Eva Kandt (8th, flute), Samuel Arthur (7th, tuba), Jaziyah O’Keefe (8th, baritone), Alec Braun (8th, clarinet), Olivia O’Connor (8th, flute), Delany Bobbett (8th, flute), Mason Bandla (7th, tuba) and Len Lin (7th, flute).
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy