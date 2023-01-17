From WBUC’s Youtube Channel. Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO