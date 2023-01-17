Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
The restoration of Fairview Riverside State Park near Madisonville progressing slowly but surely
Like many state parks in Louisiana, the Fairview Riverside State Park along the Tchefuncte River near Madisonville took a major hit from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Trees were impacted, several buildings were damaged and an already rickety boardwalk along the river was badly chewed up. The 99-acre park just east...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Amtrak from New Orleans to Florida? Could happen.
Imagine riding the rails from New Orleans to Mobile, and on to Disney World, or even as far as the Miami beaches. It could happen. Amtrak is poised to return service from Louisiana to Mobile this year, and an extension to Florida is hopefully on the horizon. It's been 17...
NOLA.com
Work begins in Abita Springs to clear river of Hurricane Ida debris
Work is underway in Abita Springs to clear debris Hurricane Ida dropped into the Abita River, Mayor Dan Curtis told the Town Council at its Jan. 17 meeting. Crews have been working their way through the parish’s network of waterways, big and small, and most recently were clearing the river just outside of Abita Springs town limits. The portion of the Abita River that flows through town was next in line, Curtis said.
NOLA.com
Letters: Firefighters overcame obstacles to aid two visitors with COVID
I write in praise of the New Orleans 911 Emergency System. My 78-year-old husband and I (82) arrived in Louisiana after a 20-hour car trip from New Mexico to visit New Orleans grandchildren, only to discover that we had COVID. We were both suffering from extreme physical weakness and strong...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter
SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
NOLA.com
Pearl River passes 2023 budget, appoints new town clerk
Pearl River is off to a running start this year, approving a new budget, swearing in a new town clerk and reappointing a magistrate for its mayor’s court. The key moves came at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. The council unanimously passed the 2023 budget,...
NOLA.com
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
NOLA.com
Don’t want to drive during Mardi Gras season? Here’s how to get around
Editor's note: This archive Mardi Gras guide is part of a series of stories originally published in previous years. The story has been re-published with the latest information. It’s a good idea to avoid driving to parades during Mardi Gras. Between the crowds and the lack of parking options, it’s...
NOLA.com
DWI enforcement plummets in New Orleans despite rise in impaired driving deaths
It's been almost four years since a drunk driver careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane following the Endymion parade, injuring nine cyclists, two of them fatally. But the pain of loss does not diminish with time, said Lois Walls Benjamin, whose daughter, Sharree Walls, was killed in the tragedy.
NOLA.com
Recall organizers claim they are close to ousting Cantrell
Organizers of the Recall Latoya Cantrell efforts say they are close to collecting the required number of signatures in a petition that could lead to ousting the mayor. A month from the state’s Feb. 22 deadline to submit a petition paving the way for a special election, organizers at a Jan. 22 news conference said there's a renewed interest in the campaign, which had stalled in recent months. They cited a surge in violent crime and auto thefts as reasons for a recent boost in signatures.
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29
The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NOLA.com
New Orleans taps police group to conduct national search for permanent NOPD chief
New Orleans officials said Friday they've chosen an outside body to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader of the New Orleans Police Department. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead a "comprehensive executive search process" that will include community meetings, department surveys and other steps aimed at assessing the city's needs and then providing three qualified candidates for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to choose from.
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
NOLA.com
Letters: Program to help employees eat better is a great model
I applaud the efforts of Laitram to help their employees improve their health through subsidized healthy foods, nutrition coaching and on-site health services, as recently reported in the newspaper. Early results show bottom-line savings on health care expenses and immeasurable improvements to their employee’s quality of life. As a...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans
It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
NOLA.com
Kean Miller attorney gets honor, LMOGA names 2023 chair
— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
NOLA.com
Photos: Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson learns how to ride a horse for Mardi Gras
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson learns how to ride a horse. She'll be leading Zulu on Mardi Gras day with a team of other mounted patrol officers down the parade route.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22
January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
