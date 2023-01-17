Read full article on original website
Winners and Losers: Apple updates its Mac line as smartphone sales plummet
OPINION: It’s the weekend once again, meaning it’s time for us to recall our winner and loser from the tech headlines of the last week. The most exciting news this week came from Apple as it unveiled its latest MacBook Pro and Mac Mini computers, making the company an easy pick for our winner. With that said, the iPhone maker has almost certainly been affected by a general decline in the smartphone market.
Here’s how you can avoid the HomePod Mini price hike
Two days ago, Apple was spotted quietly increasing the price of the uber-affordable HomePod Mini to £99, which is why we were excited to find a Mini still listed at its original price. The Apple HomePod Mini is currently still just £89 at Currys. We don’t know how long...
What is Microsoft 365 Basic? The latest membership tier explained
Microsoft has launched a brand new tier within its own Microsoft 365 subscription service designed to replace the OneDrive 100GB membership. Microsoft 365 is the new version of Office 365 and is a subscription service to all the well-known Microsoft applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more. The company...
Google Pixel Deals for January 2023: Huge offers on the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a
If you’re looking to upgrade to a new Google Pixel phone but you don’t fancy paying full price for the privilege then we’ve got you covered with the best Pixel deals out there. Even though it’s taken quite some time, Google has finally cemented itself as a...
Sound and Vision: Sky’s Entertainment OS shows Fire TV the way for content discovery
OPINION: Reviews of both the Fire TV Cube (2022) and Sky Stream are on this very site by the time you read this, and both devices take differing visions as to how they want you to find content. Amazon wants to point you in the direction of its own content...
The Galaxy S22 Ultra deal we’ve all been waiting for is here
We’ve found yet another incredible SIM mobile deal, this time on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with 128GB of storage. There has never been a better time to upgrade your handset, as we’ve found a fantastic SIM deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This deal comes with absolutely no upfront costs, with the contract lasting for 24 months at £44 per month.
