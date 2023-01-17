ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

A Wichita teen died Monday in a two-vehicle accident in southeast Kansas , according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Around 2:43 p.m., 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita was headed east on U.S. 400 in a 2004 Nissan Maxima when it crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse SUV driven in the other direction by a 44-year-old Parsons woman, a trooper wrote in the KHP crash log.

The teen died in the accident. The Parsons woman was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

The collision caused the SUV to break into several pieces as both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound ditch, the trooper wrote. The accident happened about a mile south of Fredonia in Wilson County.

