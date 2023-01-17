Every few years, without fail, a new group of young players emerges ready to consolidate the Czech Republic’s reputation as one of the dominant nations in women’s tennis. In Australia, the process is unfolding once more. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova reached the fourth round of a grand slam tournament for the first time, defeating her compatriot Marketa Vondrousova, a former Czech prodigy herself, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to advance.

