Linda Fruhvirtova crests wave of Czech excellence at Australian Open
Every few years, without fail, a new group of young players emerges ready to consolidate the Czech Republic’s reputation as one of the dominant nations in women’s tennis. In Australia, the process is unfolding once more. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova reached the fourth round of a grand slam tournament for the first time, defeating her compatriot Marketa Vondrousova, a former Czech prodigy herself, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to advance.
Rose Lavelle tallies twice as USWNT routs New Zealand
Last-minute starter Ashley Hatch scored the first goal and Rose Lavelle added two goals and an assist as the U.S. women's national team completed a two-match sweep of New Zealand with a 5-0 victory in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday (local time). Mallory Swanson and Taylor Kornieck scored in the...
