Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.

SPENCER, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO