Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
Breaking News – Downtown Spencer Fire
Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
