Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Truly a Moveable Feast at Le BilboquetSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs?
A look at the NFL playoff history between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The post How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Michael Irvin celebrates HUGE Cowboys win over Tampa, talks seeing the 49ers again
We might have found someone more excited about the Cowboys beating the Bucs than Jerry Jones. The Playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan, RJ, & Bobby to celebrate this win and break down how the Cowboys should prepare for San Francisco above!
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round schedule, TV, odds as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
Wild Card Recap: The end of Brady in TB, historic Charger-ing & Daniel Jones sinks the Vikings
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap all six of the games from a wildly entertaining NFL Wild Card weekend and look ahead to the offseason plans for the teams that were eliminated. Dak Prescott and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore really...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
FOX Sports
49ers-Cowboys: Most memorable playoff games from one of NFL's great rivalries
The excitement of the finest playoff game of Dak Prescott's career only lasted until he realized what team he'd play next. The Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback was electric Monday night, throwing four touchdown passes as he ousted Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the prize for that was a trip to San Francisco to face the team that caused him nightmares last year.
Comments / 0