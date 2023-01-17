ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azwaX_0kHWoAtM00

Thirty years after Bill Belichick brought him to Cleveland as a scout and assistant, Jim Schwartz is back with the Browns.

Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Browns, who parted with Joe Woods at the end of the 2022 season.

The first candidate interviewed for the position, Schwartz beat out Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Philadelphia Eagles assistant Dennard Wilson. Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo withdrew from the consideration to sign a new contract with New England.

Schwartz, 56, has 25 seasons of experience as a defensive coordinator and was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013.

As a defensive coordinator, he became known for an aggressive approach focused on getting after the quarterback, starting with the Tennessee Titans (2001-08), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Eagles (2016-2020).

With the Eagles, Schwartz was in the building with current Browns general manager Andrew Berry. Berry served as vice president of football operations in Philadelphia in 2019.

In 2020, Schwartz was among head-coaching candidates to interview with Berry to take over the Browns, who hired Kevin Stefanski.

As defensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Eagles during the 2017 season, Philadelphia was No. 1 against the run at 79.2 yards per game.

In 2022, Schwartz was senior defensive assistant of the Titans, who led the NFL in run defense. The Browns ranked 25th.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Rogersville Review

Saints to retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season: source

METAIRIE, La. - Despite a disappointing season offensively, the New Orleans Saints are retaining long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to a league source. NewOrleans.football was the first to report the news. Carmichael originally joined the Saints on Sean Payton’s first coaching staff back in 2006, and he took over offensive play-caller duties this spring after Payton walked away. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHNT News 19

Titans introduce Ran Carthon as new GM

Carthon spent six years in San Francisco with the 49ers as the Director of Pro Personnel before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel. He played in the NFL from 2004-06, before stints with the Falcons and the Rams.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Rogersville Review

Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series

Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL's International Series. The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,"...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Ravens '200 percent' committed to QB Lamar Jackson and long-term deal

Only negotiations toward a landmark contract stand between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson being mutually committed to a long-term relationship. Jackson can become an unrestricted free agent in March after attempts by general manager Eric DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti fell short of the former NFL MVP's expectations. But head coach John Harbaugh and DeCosta said Thursday that the Ravens are fully committed to Jackson and growing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Rogersville Review

Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino

The Dallas Cowboys are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, an insurance policy in the event of another meltdown by Brett Maher. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones hinted at such a move on Tuesday. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, with four missed extra-point attempts. According to Elias, Maher became the first...
ARIZONA STATE
The Rogersville Review

Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Rogersville Review

Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal

Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
DALLAS, TX
The Rogersville Review

Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The...
BUFFALO, NY
The Rogersville Review

QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
The Rogersville Review

Pete Carmichael

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) go through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)
METAIRIE, LA
The Rogersville Review

Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury. Hardman hadn't practiced all week owing to the same ailment that caused him to miss extended time on injured reserve this season. "So, really the only person that didn't practice was Mecole," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "We backed off of him just to see if...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy