Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons demanding $1 million engagement ring back from Maya Jama
Ben Simmons is no stranger to controversy, and many of his issues have been of the “will he or won’t he play” variety after he missed all of the 2021-22 season with a back injury and holdout. Now he’s involved in a headline-making off-the-court dispute involving his former fiance Maya Jama.
2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors
The Boston Celtics are cruising along with the best record in the NBA (35-12) and have won their last 9 games in a row. However, the Celtics are not immune to the injury bug, including those impacting key players Marcus Smart and Robert Williams. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUTDanilo […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing
Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves recently agreed to terms on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. Pillar took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Braves on Friday. “Beyond excited to be joining the @Braves can’t wait to join such a historic franchise and help these guys get back […] The post Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Overtime Elite’s Amen, Ausar Thompson fire back at criticism
The Thompson Twins have long been household names among NBA Draft circles, with brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson looking like the next pair of brothers to make waves in The Association. Nonetheless, while there’s been praise, there’s also been criticism. Detractors have pointed to their competition and questioned their work...
RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed
The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton updates for Bucks vs. Pistons
In a massive development for the Milwaukee Bucks, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are expected to return soon following a spell on the sidelines due to injuries. Antetokounmpo and Middleton have been listed as probable for Monday against the Detroit Pistons, indicating that there is a high chance for them to play in the […] The post Major Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton updates for Bucks vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad
Shannon Sharpe made all sorts of headlines on Friday night after he was involved in a heated altercation during the nationally-televised matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe had to be escorted out of the stands after getting in a heated altercation with Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and eventually, Ja’s dad […] The post Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors
The Washington Wizards have a looming Rui Hachimura decision to make, whether that be via trade or contract negotiations. His rookie contract is up at the end of the season and yet his involvement in the team’s plans – both on the court and towards the future – is murky at best. Hachimura’s minutes have […] The post Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz open to being sellers at NBA Trade Deadline, with the exception of 2 players
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief leaguewide” that the Utah Jazz is “open to listening to trade pitches to anyone on the roster” outside of Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The Jazz is one of the most intriguing teams in the...
RUMOR: Cam Reddish gets another trade link to Heat as Knicks look to make move
The Miami Heat are “indeed interested” in New York Knicks swingman Cam Reddish. The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are also well known to be suitors of Reddish, per previous reports. Traded to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, Reddish has averaged just 7.4 points per game in 35 contests. Perhaps most […] The post RUMOR: Cam Reddish gets another trade link to Heat as Knicks look to make move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jakob Poeltl’s lucrative new contract desires as trade rumblings heat up
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl may get a lucrative new deal once the NBA’s free agency period rolls around, the Stein Line’s Marc Stein wrote in a Sunday article. “One more leftover rumble from my recent San Antonio trip: League sources say in-demand Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, who is in the final season of […] The post Jakob Poeltl’s lucrative new contract desires as trade rumblings heat up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/22/2023
In their second and final matchup for this season, the Miami Heat (25-22) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) in a Sunday afternoon matinee. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch information. Despite being saddled by injuries to key players, Miami has won six of […] The post NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/22/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
