Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler native brings NYC comedy show home

Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County DA Zappala faces new challenger in fellow Democrat Matt Dugan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is getting a challenger in his race for re-election this year.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a fellow Democrat who thinks Zappala is no longer the reformer he used to be.Matt Dugan, Allegheny County's chief public defender represents those charged with a crime who cannot afford an attorney. He said it's time to reform criminal justice by replacing Zappala as district attorney."The district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer in Allegheny County. That office has the ability to control policy and has the ability to really direct the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Report argues Pittsburgh is a UPMC company town

A new report by the American Economic Liberties Project considers the negative impacts of UPMC’s dominance over the region’s healthcare economy. “Like the steel corporations of the last century, UPMC has used its power to depress wages, degrade working conditions, extract money from the public, and, ultimately, create a crisis for the communities in which it operates and in which we live,” write State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Lawrenceville) and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) in their introduction to the report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (Jan. 11-18)

Local leaders, led by the YWCA Butler, convened a meeting last week to map out a community-wide response to a newly installed billboard featuring a swastika and other offensive messaging. The billboard reportedly began displaying messaging Jan. 9 at a prominent intersection in Summit Township. The swastika accompanies the message,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way exhibit herded into Pittsburgh museum

Finding activities to do with the kids when it’s cold outside can pose a challenge for any parent, especially when cabin fever begins to set in. The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh has at least one outlet for that youthful energy with a new exhibit inspired by a popular stop-motion animated character.
PITTSBURGH, PA
alleghenyfront.org

What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run

This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. The story comes from our partners at WESA. Frick Park’s newest resident is causing quite a stir. Wildlife fans and hikers have come to the park in the weeks since park rangers first spotted a beaver in late December, with hopes of stealing a glance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park

It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
PITTSBURGH, PA

