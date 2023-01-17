ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thebausffs banned for inting, again

Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion

Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends

One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game

The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart

League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves

One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan. The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very...
The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early

Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes

Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
League’s upcoming bruiser item changes in Patch 13.2 might not be as bad as you’d think

The new League of Legends ranked season is underway, yet Riot Games is not stopping its streak of big updates that started during last year’s preseason. After bringing a Jax mid-scope update and several item changes, Riot is planning to tweak most of the bruiser items that have defined the meta in the last two years. Omnivamp will be removed across the board while other items will have their Ability Haste adjusted based on the stats that were lost or added. Some items will grant higher base stats and stronger effects with the hopes of compensating and not making fighters too weak.
Legendary Artifact The Filigree Sylex sweeps the battlefield, dishes out direct damage

Magic: The Gathering’s new set Phyrexia: All Wil Be One is heavily focused on Artifacts, including the continuation of a small cycle of spells, Wizards of the Coast revealed today. The Filigree Sylex is the second sylex in Standard coming off Karn’s Sylex from Dominaria United. Both are legendary...
Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase

Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
What we know about VALORANT’s lore so far: A crash-course after the 2022 season

Most first person shooter titles are equipped with lore, even though knowing or not knowing the backstory behind each playable character and area won’t impact a player’s success in the game. In Riot’s nearly 3-year-old FPS, VALORANT, the lore is downright massive. With each new ranked season, referred...
Where to find Fortnite Bush Bombs and how to use them

Fortnite is frequently introducing new ways for players to engage with the game, whether it be new items, mechanics, or locations. While Epic Games puts a lot of attention on the guns the in the game, new support items are being added all the time. One example includes the Bush...

