Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends
One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
dotesports.com
Riot hit by ‘social engineering attack’ that will affect patch cadence for multiple titles
Right before the start of various leagues in the League of Legends esports circuit, Riot Games has declared today that systems in the company’s development environment “were compromised via a social engineering attack.”. Not many details have been shared by the developers just yet, but the team does...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players reminisce on stressful times of the most overpowered hero buffs in the game
Blizzard has had a history of over-correcting Overwatch heroes in the past, taking those who needed some buffs and making them quite overpowered and a hassle to deal with, whether it be at low ranks or the highest SR. The worst buffs and nerfs in Overwatch history was a point...
dotesports.com
Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game
The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
dotesports.com
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
dotesports.com
Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves
One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan. The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very...
dotesports.com
New caster Raafaa plans on refurbishing LCS by starting a tradition of pro play origin stories
A week before the LCS season kicks off, the broadcast’s new play-by-play caster, Marc Alexander “Raafaa” Arrambide, has answered many questions from League of Legends fans in a Q&A session on Reddit. He said that in addition to working as a new play-by-play caster, he was committed...
dotesports.com
The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com
League’s upcoming bruiser item changes in Patch 13.2 might not be as bad as you’d think
The new League of Legends ranked season is underway, yet Riot Games is not stopping its streak of big updates that started during last year’s preseason. After bringing a Jax mid-scope update and several item changes, Riot is planning to tweak most of the bruiser items that have defined the meta in the last two years. Omnivamp will be removed across the board while other items will have their Ability Haste adjusted based on the stats that were lost or added. Some items will grant higher base stats and stronger effects with the hopes of compensating and not making fighters too weak.
dotesports.com
Fnatic, Rekkles problems deepen after G2 hand their LEC arch-rivals lopsided loss
After a shellacking at the hands of G2 Esports, superstar LEC marksman Rekkles has yet to record a victory with Fnatic during the 2023 Winter Split. The team has one more chance to land in the winner’s circle tomorrow when they face off against MAD Lions. From the opening...
dotesports.com
Legendary Artifact The Filigree Sylex sweeps the battlefield, dishes out direct damage
Magic: The Gathering’s new set Phyrexia: All Wil Be One is heavily focused on Artifacts, including the continuation of a small cycle of spells, Wizards of the Coast revealed today. The Filigree Sylex is the second sylex in Standard coming off Karn’s Sylex from Dominaria United. Both are legendary...
dotesports.com
Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase
Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
dotesports.com
What we know about VALORANT’s lore so far: A crash-course after the 2022 season
Most first person shooter titles are equipped with lore, even though knowing or not knowing the backstory behind each playable character and area won’t impact a player’s success in the game. In Riot’s nearly 3-year-old FPS, VALORANT, the lore is downright massive. With each new ranked season, referred...
dotesports.com
Scump’s first-ever CDL watch party viewership dwarfs official Call of Duty Twitch stream
Scump’s first foray into his life post-competition in the Call of Duty League is off to a banger of a start. The longtime OpTic pro is hosting his first-ever watch party of CDL competition, and the Ginja Ninja’s viewership is leading the way in the entire Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitch directory, dwarfing the official CoD channel itself.
dotesports.com
Es3tag shines for FaZe, Liquid punished for mistakes, and G2 continue to rise on day 2 of BLAST Spring
The first major tournament of the 2023 CS:GO campaign is underway in Copenhagen with BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Twelve teams meet in group stage/play-in stage play with the hopes of reaching a top-six spot that would mean a guaranteed place at the Spring Final. The tournament started with a stunning...
dotesports.com
Where to find Fortnite Bush Bombs and how to use them
Fortnite is frequently introducing new ways for players to engage with the game, whether it be new items, mechanics, or locations. While Epic Games puts a lot of attention on the guns the in the game, new support items are being added all the time. One example includes the Bush...
Comments / 1