Russell Gage set for further tests in hospital after getting concussed and injuring his neck

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Russell Gage will undergo additional testing in hospital on Tuesday after being taken off on a stretcher following a brutal hit that left him twitching on the floor and unable to get to his feet.

The Bucs said in a statement on Tuesday: 'After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night's game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation.

'Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today (Tuesday).

'We will provide additional information as it becomes available.'

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Russel Gage isn&#39;t able to get up following a hit to the neck. <a href="https://t.co/DrKU2VjY3V">pic.twitter.com/DrKU2VjY3V</a></p>&mdash; Main Team (@MainTeamSports) <a href="https://twitter.com/MainTeamSports/status/1615200066020544514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The incident took place late in the fourth quarter on a crossing route over the middle of the field.

Gauge stumbled as he tried to haul in Tom Brady's pass with Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson leaning in for a tackle. It was then that Wilson collided with the back of Gage's helmet, sending his neck recoiling in the opposite direction.

Gage attempted to get up, but his body slumped back down to the turf, prompting immediate concern among both Bucs and Cowboys players.

In a scene eerily reminiscent to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin ’s on-field cardiac arrest in Cincinnati on January 2, both teams stood silently on the field with several players kneeling in prayer as Gage was examined by medical staff. Brady, in particular, appeared stunned in the moments after his teammate went down.

The injury comes as the NFL continues to deal with the aftermath of Hamlin's situation, which has been improving since he collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field three weeks earlier.

The 26-year-old Gage played collegiately at LSU before being taken in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

He would play four seasons in Atlanta, recording 72 passes for 786 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, before signing with the Bucs on a three-year, $30million deal in March.

This season, he had five touchdowns and 426 yards, but on a difficult night in the Wild Card playoffs Monday he only managed 10 yards on eight targets.

Shortly after Gage was carted off the field and taken to hospital, the Cowboys saw out a routine 31-14 victory over the Bucs to book their spot in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, sealing a mouthwatering tie with the 49ers next weekend.

