Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Coinbase, Alphabet, SVB Financial & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The Google parent saw shares rise 5.34% after CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company will lay off 12,000 employees noting in a memo that the company "hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today." — Shares...
Cramer’s week ahead: 'Be on your toes’ this earnings period
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions regarding their portfolios when the new earnings season kicks off next week. "It's a pivotal week. First of three. Be on your toes. Listen to the calls. Don't take any action unless you're certain. It's very hard to be certain about anything that's just reported," he said, reiterating some of his five rules for earnings season.
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
Stock futures are flat as investors weigh the Fed's next policy move and await a busy earnings week
Stock futures were little changed Sunday evening as investors weighed a potential slowdown or pause in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and looked ahead to a busy week of earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were lower by 27 points, or 0.08. S&P 500 futures barely budged...
Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy, and bitcoin reclaims $21,000 level: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Aaron Kaplan of Prometheum explains the fallout from Genesis' bankruptcy, and Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
Ex-Genesis execs claimed they raised millions for crypto hedge fund just as former company neared bankruptcy
Just weeks before crypto lender Genesis filed for bankruptcy, three former employees of the company claimed they had secured millions of dollars for a new crypto hedge fund, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Matt Ballensweig, who left Genesis in September after more than five years at the firm, sent...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Netflix, Alphabet, Nordstrom, PagerDuty and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. — The pharmaceutical giant gained 1% in the premarket after being upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan. The Wall Street firm said its drug that treats age-related macular degeneration is "best in class therapy" and could serve as the next big catalyst for Regeneron.
Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Cramer wants to load up on this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they believe the tech resurgence could be here to stay. Jim says these companies are starting to become more attractive as they continue trimming their workforces. Jim also explains why he's loving a new addition to the Charitable Trust, and is ready to keep buying more shares when the timing is right.
Tesla will 'keep blowing our minds' despite Elon Musk's distractions, shareholder Tencent says
Tencent, known as one of the world's largest gaming and social media firms, invested in Tesla in 2017, taking a 5% stake for around $1.78 billion. Last year, Elon Musk purchased Twitter, a move investors saw as a big distraction for the billionaire at a time when Tesla needed a steady hand.
Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy in latest blow to Barry Silbert's DCG empire
Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
Goldman Sachs slips on report that the Federal Reserve is investigating its Marcus business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
Google employees scramble for answers after layoffs hit long-tenured and recently promoted employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
The 3 biggest reasons startups failed in 2022, according to a poll of almost 500 founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Silver prices could touch a 9-year high in 2023 — with a bigger upside than gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Tech stocks lead a Wall Street rally on week's final trading day — listen to 'The Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for "The Homestretch" Friday:. >>> JIM CRAMER WITH JEFF MARKS. WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR. S&P IS DOWN 1.3% WEEK TO DATE. S&P UP ABOUT 2.8%, ALMOST 3%. >> THERE'S A LESSON HERE. I THINK THE LESSON IS THAT YOU. HAVE A COUPLE OF BAD DAYS AND.
Looking for a job in India? Hiring for these jobs is on the rise in 2023, according to LinkedIn
Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia —...
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card vs. Capital One Venture X: Which is the better travel rewards card for you?
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has long enjoyed popularity as a go-to card for those who prefer a simple rewards-earning structure and straightforward award redemptions. The card also offers unparalleled travel perks for a modest $95 annual fee, making it an easy choice when it was the only card of its kind from the card issuer. In recent years, though, it's gotten some major competition from a premium Capital One product: The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
Needham analyst: Wall Street doesn't want Alphabet to cut search and YouTube employees
Laura Martin, Needham analyst, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss the latest cuts to shake the technology sector. On Friday, Google’s parent company announced that it is eliminating 6% of its workforce.
