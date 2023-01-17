ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: 'Be on your toes’ this earnings period

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions regarding their portfolios when the new earnings season kicks off next week. "It's a pivotal week. First of three. Be on your toes. Listen to the calls. Don't take any action unless you're certain. It's very hard to be certain about anything that's just reported," he said, reiterating some of his five rules for earnings season.
CNBC

Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC

Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy, and bitcoin reclaims $21,000 level: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Aaron Kaplan of Prometheum explains the fallout from Genesis' bankruptcy, and Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Netflix, Alphabet, Nordstrom, PagerDuty and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. — The pharmaceutical giant gained 1% in the premarket after being upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan. The Wall Street firm said its drug that treats age-related macular degeneration is "best in class therapy" and could serve as the next big catalyst for Regeneron.
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Cramer wants to load up on this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they believe the tech resurgence could be here to stay. Jim says these companies are starting to become more attractive as they continue trimming their workforces. Jim also explains why he's loving a new addition to the Charitable Trust, and is ready to keep buying more shares when the timing is right.
CNBC

Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy in latest blow to Barry Silbert's DCG empire

Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC

The 3 biggest reasons startups failed in 2022, according to a poll of almost 500 founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CNBC

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card vs. Capital One Venture X: Which is the better travel rewards card for you?

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has long enjoyed popularity as a go-to card for those who prefer a simple rewards-earning structure and straightforward award redemptions. The card also offers unparalleled travel perks for a modest $95 annual fee, making it an easy choice when it was the only card of its kind from the card issuer. In recent years, though, it's gotten some major competition from a premium Capital One product: The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy