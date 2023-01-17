A new episode of Fire Country airs Friday, Jan. 20 on CBS, and the community is helping a friend in need. PopCulture obtained an exclusive clip of Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) talking about an event that will help Sharon find a new kidney. Vine mentioned that his band will be performing at the kidney raiser, which Sharon loves as she says his voice is what won her over. Vince goes on to say he hopes he has a kidney that can win her over while also mentioning that if he's too old they could turn to their son Bode (Max Thieriot). Sharon says no to Bode's kidney and asked Vince why is he running this "groupie moment" before they embrace.

