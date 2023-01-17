Read full article on original website
Dana White Won't Be Reprimanded by UFC Owners After Physical Altercation With Wife
UFC president Dana White took some heat after he was seen getting into a physical altercation with his wife on New Year's Eve. And while White admits what he did was wrong, it looks like he won't be punished for his actions. White spoke to reporters before UFC Fight Night 217 and explained why he won't be reprimanded for the altercation.
'Fire Country': Sharon and Vince Share 'Groupie Moment' in Exclusive Clip
A new episode of Fire Country airs Friday, Jan. 20 on CBS, and the community is helping a friend in need. PopCulture obtained an exclusive clip of Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) talking about an event that will help Sharon find a new kidney. Vine mentioned that his band will be performing at the kidney raiser, which Sharon loves as she says his voice is what won her over. Vince goes on to say he hopes he has a kidney that can win her over while also mentioning that if he's too old they could turn to their son Bode (Max Thieriot). Sharon says no to Bode's kidney and asked Vince why is he running this "groupie moment" before they embrace.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return
Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.
If You Are A Reality TV Fan, You NEED To Be Watching "The Traitors"
It's Cirie Fields and Rachel Reilly playing Mafia in a Scottish castle. What's not to love?
Two Peacock Shows Just Got Canceled
This week, news broke of two major cancellations at Peacock, and fans are devastated. Sources at the streamer told reporters from Entertainment Weekly that both Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying are now finished. Vampire Academy got just one season, while One of Us is Lying aired for two seasons.
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Major League Wrestling Gets New TV Home
Major League Wrestling (MLW) just got a big boost. It was recently announced that Reelz has become the official U.S. home of MLW. The weekly block of programming will start on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT with a new flagship show called MLW Underground Wrestling which will be a "new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world-class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, 'The Certified G' Real1, Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, 'The World's Greatest Wonder' Microman and more," according to the press release.
Jordan Harvey Talks Viral TikTok Hit 'Alabama Girl,' Reveals New EP Took Over 2 Years of Work (Exclusive)
Over the summer, rising country star Jordan Harvey become a TikTok sensation after posting a video of his song "Alabama Girl." Hilariously, however, the singer-songwriter had no idea at the time because he was busy "having tacos" with a friend when the tune took off. PopCulture.com recently had a chance to chat with Harvey via Zoom, ahead of his Las Vegas release show for his debut EP, It Is What It Is.
'Love & Marriage: D.C.': Jamie and Erana Tyler on Dispelling Abuse Narrative, Family Dynamics, and All to Expect in Season 2
Love & Marriage: D.C. is getting double the episodes in its second season. The series takes viewers into the lives of three D.C. powerhouse couples at different stages of their marriages and businesses. Viewers had strong opinions on the nearly 30-year marriage of Jamie and Erana Tyler. Some accused Jamie of being dismissive and emotionally distant from his wife. Social media users encouraged Erana to stand up for herself. The Tylers say the critics got things wrong. In fact, they say viewers will get a better picture of who they are as a couple, and delve more into their family unit.
Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke Dozens of Bones, Offers Major Update Amidst Accident Recovery
Jeremy Renner has some unusual New Year's resolutions to work on this January. The actor posted a photo of himself in physical therapy on Saturday morning, giving fans a bit of an update on his condition right now. However, he seemed much more focused on thanking them for their support and well wishes through this difficult time.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending After Current Season
NCIS: Los Angeles is done at CBS. The network announced that the show's current season will be its last, per official statements sent to Entertainment Weekly and other outlets. New episodes of the show will continue to air until Sunday, May 14. The 14-season show will conclude with a series finale episode airing that night at 10 p.m. ET.
Eric Christian Olsen Shares 'Spectacular Journey' Photo as 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Announced
Eric Christian Olsen's time as Marty Deeks is coming to an end. NCIS: Los Angeles is concluding at CBS after its current season, Season 14, finishes airing. As the network announced the news on Friday night, Olsen shared his public reaction with a stunning photo of himself in character. In...
