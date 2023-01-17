ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Viral TikTok Trend

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 5 days ago
Facebook/Laura Luque

Argentinian authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child reportedly hung herself on a video call with her classmates on Friday, inspired by a viral challenge circulating on the social media app TikTok. Milagros Soto, who lived in the Sante Fe town Capitán Bermúdez, was discovered dead in her room on Friday, according to an autopsy obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral . “We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love,” said Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, according to the New York Post , adding that the young girl was bullied in school over her blonde hair. “I believe someone encouraged her to do it.” Soto, who had allegedly attempted the banned “blackout” stunt at least twice before, is among dozens of children to die from the challenge, the majority of whom were aged 12 or under. TikTok, which has faced several lawsuits from bereaved parents over its platforming of the deadly act, has claimed little responsibility.

Shonia Brown
5d ago

Tic Tok should be held accountable for allowing the video to be aired . rumors on US News they are trying to band Tik Tok . I am 100% for it. my condolences to this grieving family.😔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Hola
5d ago

Put the people who cause these things to happen in jail ! Tik Tok influncers hurting people rather then helping

Socialism Sucks
5d ago

12 year olds shouldn’t have phones. And they sure as hell shouldn’t be on social media.

New York City, NY
