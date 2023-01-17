Glendale licenses 49 businesses in December
The city of Glendale approved 49 business licenses in the month of December.
Construction contracting, residential rental, and home-based businesses (including swap marts) not included in this report. As of Jan. 3, the new businesses include:
- Allen Eleanor M Trust, 7612 N. 74th Ave.
- Alliance Glass and Door, 7021 W. Augusta Ave., Suite 101
- Arizona Painting Company, 5230 W. Luke Ave., Suite F18
- Aura Psychological Services PLC, 18275 N. 59th Ave., Suite F132
- Aurora Health and Wellness LLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115A
- Awakenings, 5137 W. Thunderbird Road
- B Therapy LLC, 4494 W Peoria Ave., Suite 115A, Room 18
- Beulah Health Care PLLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115-7
- Charcoal Grill LLC, 5830 W Thunderbird Road, Suite B14 5721
- Chico The Barber, W. Bell Road, Suite 9
- Come Cleen Kutz LLC, 5721 W. Bell Road
- Crocs Retail LLC, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 825
- Divine Grace LLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115A
- Droneup Arizona LLC, 5845 W. Bell Road
- DV Portraits, 5549 W. Glendale, Suite B
- Family Life Behavioral Health LLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115B
- Hair Dreamz, 6120 W. Bell Road, Unit 150, Suite 14 17560
- Hello Sugar LLC, N. 75th Ave. 420
- Invicta Store, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 270
- Jacob F Long, 91st Ave. & Camelback NEC
- Just Permanthings LLC, 5710 W. Bell Road, Suite 17
- Landerma Medi Spa, 4494 W Peoria Ave., Suite 115A
- Latreia Skin & Laser, 19420 N. 59th Ave., Suite A-201, Room 27
- Live Well Training Center, 17431 N. 71st Drive, Suite 104
- Los Santos Customs LLC, 7575 N. 75th Ave., Suite 4
- Lyons-Kiowa LLC, 20245 N. 67th Ave.
- Masjid Al Kausur, 6221 W. Glendale Ave.
- Maya Products, 4416 W. Peoria Ave.
- Miriams Fashion, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 890
- Modern Luxe Medspa, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115A-10
- Opa Life Greek Café, 9404 W. Westgate Blvd., Suite C103
- Prestige Wellness Worldwide, 17431 N. 71st Drive, Suite 104
- Ramzi’s Hookah Lounge LLC, 4306 W. Maryland Ave.
- Removery LLC, 8251 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite 115
- Rheum Medical 2 LLC, 5681 W. Beverly Lane
- RMC LLC, 7215 N. 62nd Ave.
- San Miguel Industrial Park, 5740 W. San Miguel Ave.
- Slime City Studio, 5820 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 106
- Spencer Gifts LLC, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 545
- Sugar Mama Smoke Shop, 4711 W. Olive Ave.
- Sushi Plus, 5830 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite B1
- Torrid Curve, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Suite 1220
- True Nails Spa LLC, 9019 N. 51st Ave.
- V’s Barbershop Arrowhead, 17570 N. 75th Ave., Suite F635
- Vanishing Ink Med Spa, 8190 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite 145
- Vital Hospice Care Inc., 18185 N. 83rd Ave., Suite 206
- Yingying Lion, 6724 N. 43rd Ave.
- Zero One Ice, 5830 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite B11
Comments / 0