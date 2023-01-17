Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30,000, Top Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k level, many crypto analysts have begun projecting further rallies for the asset. One of the famous crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, recently gave a high price prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC is...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Drops To $20,700 As Miner Outflows Surge
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner outflows have surged, suggesting that selling from this cohort may be behind the crypto’s decline to $20,700. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Have Registered Multiple Spikes Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, on Wednesday, miners deposited 669 BTC to exchanges....
NEWSBTC
Looking To Diversify Your Portfolio In 2023? Check Out ImmutableX (IMX) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The crypto market seems to be picking up already, with coins showing higher price increase as compared to the constant decline of last year. As such, investors have flocked to the market, looking for new tokens to diversify their portfolios. According to recent statistics, investors are going for a new...
NEWSBTC
How Arbitrum and Optimism Made Millions in 2022
Arbitrum and Optimism raked millions in profit despite the extended bear market that hammered decentralized finance (DeFi) activities and Ethereum (ETH) valuation in 2022. Per on-chain data shared on Twitter, Arbitrum, and Optimism, general-purpose Ethereum layer-2 platforms, made 2,906 ETH and 2,086ETH, respectively. In USD terms, it translates to around $4.6 million and $3.3 million for each protocol.
NEWSBTC
XRP Vs. Cardano (ADA), Which Is The Better Investment In 2023?
Cardano (ADA) and XRP are popular entry-level investments in the crypto market due to their low prices below $1. But what are the prospects for both altcoins in 2023? We’ll take a look at the fundamentals as well as the technical analysis perspective. XRP Prediction 2023. The success of...
NEWSBTC
Nexo Pays $45M In Penalties And Settles With US Authorities
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has levied a $45 million fine on Nexo Capital Inc. The SEC explains the reason for the fine in a tweet,. Today we charged Nexo Capital Inc. with failing to register the offer and sale of its retail crypto asset lending product, the Earn Interest Product (EIP). To settle charges, Nexo agreed to pay $22.5 million and cease its unregistered offer and sale of the EIP to U.S. investors.
NEWSBTC
XRP Transactions Skyrocket In Australian Top Exchanges
Ripple has reached a new milestone in Australia with its native token, XRP, recording the highest trading volumes on exchanges. With this, Ripple now dominates Australian crypto exchanges as the XRP community anticipates a final court ruling in the lawsuit with the U.S. SEC (Securities And Exchange Commission). The news...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?
The amount of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a steady decline since the bear market began in 2022, but the rate at which investors were pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated in the last couple of months. This has resulted in one of the sharpest drops in the percent of BTC supply left on centralized exchanges.
NEWSBTC
Aave Price Surges As V3 Cloud Upgrade Draws Near
Amid the ongoing rally in DeFi TVL, we’ve seen positive news and innovation popping up from the ecosystem. As the Aave protocol V3 cloud upgrade draws near, its native token, Aave, has skyrocketed since the beginning of this year, reaching higher highs for the first time in the last few months.
NEWSBTC
Solana Jumps By 23%: Will A Correction Impact The Recent Rise?
Solana has been one of the top performers in the cryptocurrency market, with gains of over 89% in 30 days, 131% in 14 days, and 63% in 7 days. In the face of claims that the SOL network is failing, the token’s price needs a slight upward boost to gain back the support of investors. After dropping to a low of $8.01 in December, its price has increased dramatically in recent weeks and is now trading above the $20.00 level.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Could Top In Short Term, Why Dips Might Be Attractive
Bitcoin price is still struggling to clear the $21,500 resistance zone. BTC could correct further lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin struggled to clear the $21,500 resistance zone and corrected lower. The price is trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Soars to $21,500 On “Hated Rally,” Is There Fuel To Keep Rising?
The Bitcoin rally continues as the cryptocurrency smashes all resistance levels and seems ready to reclaim more ground. The number one crypto by market capitalization has seen a double-digit gain over the previous week leading the top performers in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $21,400 with...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Records 7% Gains In Last Week, Will It Cross $7?
The global cryptocurrency market cap is currently down by 1.61%, but LINK holds its gains on the weekly chart. With institutional investors and whales engaged in trading activities, the crypto market is experiencing a revival. Chainlink has enjoyed a resurgence this week with an increase in its price and trading...
NEWSBTC
What is SingularityNET And Why Is Its AGIX Token Exploding By 116%?
The popularity of artificial intelligence applications has been growing as popular platforms like SingularityNET and ChatGPT become mainstream. With Microsoft investing $10 billion on ChatGPT, we should expect AI applications to become more mainstream in the next few years. AGIX, the native token of the SingularityNET, is capitalizing on this...
NEWSBTC
LUNC Network Upgrade Backed By Major Exchanges – Will The Crypto Balloon In Price?
Just this January 14th, LUNC just went through its network upgrade that was supported by Binance. The upgrade was due to several developments on-chain. According to its January 1st blog post, it was because the system of LUNC remints tokens that were burnt for a development fund. Along with this,...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) Outperforms Top Coins With 28% Gains On Weekly Chart
Solana (SOL) recovered from the slight pullback yesterday, even when the general crypto market cap dropped today. SOL which has been on an uptrend in the past week saw a 28.44% increase during this time. This increase might be due to combined economic factors and Solana’s growing utility among crypto users.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum-Based Frax Finance (FXS) Is Up 64%, Is There Still Opportunity?
In the last seven days, the Ethereum-based project Frax Finance is the second biggest winner within the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. With a price increase of 64%, the FXS token is only behind Decentraland (MANA), which has surged 76% within the same period. With the massive pump, Frax...
NEWSBTC
Binance USD (BUSD) Exchange Reserves Dry Up, Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Slowdown?
On-chain data shows the Binance USD (BUSD) exchange reserves have declined recently, a factor that may be behind Bitcoin’s slowdown. Binance USD (BUSD) Exchange Reserves Have Gone Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was a very large inflow of $250 million BUSD just...
NEWSBTC
Metacade – World’s First Metaverse Play-To-Earn Arcade – Raised Over $3 Million in Its Presale Phase 1 – Buy Now Before The Price Rockets
Stage 1 of Metacade’s crypto presale has just sold out. Both the beta phase and phase 1 of the crypto presale have been a major success, as Metacade has raised a total of $3 million in just eight short weeks since the event went live. Phase 1 raised the...
NEWSBTC
Will Dogecoin Dip To Local Support As The Coin Trades Sideways?
Dogecoin started losing value as soon as it fell outside its ascending parallel channel. At the moment, Dogecoin is trading laterally. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE went up by 0.3%, which confirms that the coin was stuck in a consolidated price region. Last week, Dogecoin brought in close to...
Comments / 0