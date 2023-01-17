ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale licenses 49 businesses in December

The city of Glendale approved 49 business licenses in the month of December.

Construction contracting, residential rental, and home-based businesses (including swap marts) not included in this report. As of Jan. 3, the new businesses include:

  • Allen Eleanor M Trust, 7612 N. 74th Ave.
  • Alliance Glass and Door, 7021 W. Augusta Ave., Suite 101
  • Arizona Painting Company, 5230 W. Luke Ave., Suite F18
  • Aura Psychological Services PLC, 18275 N. 59th Ave., Suite F132
  • Aurora Health and Wellness LLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115A
  • Awakenings, 5137 W. Thunderbird Road
  • B Therapy LLC, 4494 W Peoria Ave., Suite 115A, Room 18
  • Beulah Health Care PLLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115-7
  • Charcoal Grill LLC, 5830 W Thunderbird Road, Suite B14 5721
  • Chico The Barber, W. Bell Road, Suite 9
  • Come Cleen Kutz LLC, 5721 W. Bell Road
  • Crocs Retail LLC, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 825
  • Divine Grace LLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115A
  • Droneup Arizona LLC, 5845 W. Bell Road
  • DV Portraits, 5549 W. Glendale, Suite B
  • Family Life Behavioral Health LLC, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115B
  • Hair Dreamz, 6120 W. Bell Road, Unit 150, Suite 14 17560
  • Hello Sugar LLC, N. 75th Ave. 420
  • Invicta Store, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 270
  • Jacob F Long, 91st Ave. & Camelback NEC
  • Just Permanthings LLC, 5710 W. Bell Road, Suite 17
  • Landerma Medi Spa, 4494 W Peoria Ave., Suite 115A
  • Latreia Skin & Laser, 19420 N. 59th Ave., Suite A-201, Room 27
  • Live Well Training Center, 17431 N. 71st Drive, Suite 104
  • Los Santos Customs LLC, 7575 N. 75th Ave., Suite 4
  • Lyons-Kiowa LLC, 20245 N. 67th Ave.
  • Masjid Al Kausur, 6221 W. Glendale Ave.
  • Maya Products, 4416 W. Peoria Ave.
  • Miriams Fashion, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 890
  • Modern Luxe Medspa, 4494 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 115A-10
  • Opa Life Greek Café, 9404 W. Westgate Blvd., Suite C103
  • Prestige Wellness Worldwide, 17431 N. 71st Drive, Suite 104
  • Ramzi’s Hookah Lounge LLC, 4306 W. Maryland Ave.
  • Removery LLC, 8251 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite 115
  • Rheum Medical 2 LLC, 5681 W. Beverly Lane
  • RMC LLC, 7215 N. 62nd Ave.
  • San Miguel Industrial Park, 5740 W. San Miguel Ave.
  • Slime City Studio, 5820 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 106
  • Spencer Gifts LLC, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 545
  • Sugar Mama Smoke Shop, 4711 W. Olive Ave.
  • Sushi Plus, 5830 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite B1
  • Torrid Curve, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Suite 1220
  • True Nails Spa LLC, 9019 N. 51st Ave.
  • V’s Barbershop Arrowhead, 17570 N. 75th Ave., Suite F635
  • Vanishing Ink Med Spa, 8190 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite 145
  • Vital Hospice Care Inc., 18185 N. 83rd Ave., Suite 206
  • Yingying Lion, 6724 N. 43rd Ave.
  • Zero One Ice, 5830 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite B11

