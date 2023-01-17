ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

See the Futuristic Under Armour Shoes Worn by Tom Brady

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Waacp_0kHWmyek00

Tom Brady wore Under Armour's newest training shoes before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on MLK Day.

Monday night's primetime NFL Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers might take on more meaning with time. It is possible that it could be the final time fans get to watch the undisputed greatest player of all time take the field.

The season did not end as Tom Brady envisioned, but the 45-year-old went down swinging. Brady threw a mind-boggling 66 pass attempts for 351 yards and two touchdowns. If that was Brady's last game, that is an incredible way for the gunslinger to go out.

Every time Brady steps outside his house, it is a news story. So, naturally, all eyes were on the living legend as he stepped onto the field at Raymond Jame Stadium before Monday night's game. Brady wore an all-black outfit with a pair of futuristic Under Armour shoes.

Thanks to the Buccaneers' social media team, we can see that Brady wore the UA SlipSpeed training shoes to what could have been his final day of work. The shoes launched in limited quantities in the United States on October 31, 2022.

Luckily, athletes and fans can pre-order the black and white colorway worn by Brady at UA.com . Below is everything fans need to know about the game-changing performance shoes.

UA SlipSpeed Training Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132BEt_0kHWmyek00
A detailed look at Under Armour shoes.

Under Armour

The UA SlipSpeed is a performance trainer with a convertible heel design. It is a slip-on shoe designed for performance to take athletes from training to recovery mode, with options for all-day wear. The heel of the shoe is crushable, so it can become what athletes need it to be exactly when they need it.

Based on feedback, Under Armour set out to develop a multi-dimensional shoe that simplifies the process for athletes. There is no longer a need to carry a pair of performance models and then laceless slides or broken-in kicks with crushed heels for after the workout.

The BOA® Fit System delivers a micro-adjustable, personalized fit. Wearers can adjust the 12-point lockdown system to secure their feet for tough reps or release the tension for relaxed wear.

The outsole consists of UA Flow technology, the same proprietary foam compound used in Stephen Curry’s signature Curry Flow line. The breathable upper remains cool thanks partly to the Under Armour Iso-Chill padder interior. Not only can you machine wash the shoes without sacrificing integrity, but they come with a laundry bag that makes it easy to keep the shoes fresh and clean.

World Champion Swimmer and Under Armour athlete Michael Phelps said of the shoes, “When I received my first pair of UA SlipSpeed, I was excited to have a shoe that could take me from a hard workout in the gym to running errands with the kids without the need to bring another pair of shoes along."

The UA SlipSpeed is genuinely a game-changing shoe. It is fitting that a player like Tom Brady, who has built a career on pushing the envelope, would wear these revolutionary training shoes before what could be his final game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win

On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.  Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.  The cheerleaders for the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

3rd-grader basketball viral video wows sports world

During the T3TV Snowball Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio, a group of third-graders went viral for their antics on the basketball court. They weren’t doing anything wrong per se. Rather, the young and impressionable athletes were simply emulating some of the antics they’ve seen come out of the modern NBA. If you didn’t know any better, Read more... The post 3rd-grader basketball viral video wows sports world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022

Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations

Veteran Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been in the league for a long time and is a key member of the top team in the NFC east heading into this weekend’s game against the New York Giants, but he was recently hit with some rather surprising cheating allegations. According to a report this week, Read more... The post Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
513
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy