Reno, NV

Did you know Kuenzli Street used to be a toll road? | Greater Reno

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Here’s a roundup of my stories from the past week plus a bit of Reno history shared by Jim Kuenzli, whose family is the source of the oft-mispronounced street that used to home to the RGJ, and reader comments about my look into the reasons there's so much debris along Interstate 80.

Oh, and sorry about no newsletter last week – I was one of those whose power got knocked out for a few days. Because of my rural situation, that meant no internet but also no heat or water.

My headlines

• Q&A with new Reno police chief Kathryn Nance: Violent people will be top priority

I talked with Reno’s new police chief about how she plans to make downtown safer; her views on littering, loitering and trespassing laws being used against people who are homeless; how she will approach police interactions with those who have mental health issues; and to explain implicit bias, which she has led trainings on.

• Council unanimously approves 1st woman as Reno police chief

Kathryn Nance will be the city’s 21st police chief , replacing Jason Soto. “I think she is a transformational leader,” said City Manager Doug Thornley.

• Acting Sparks fire chief postpones retirement while top job in legal limbo

The top spot has been in flux since Chief Jim Reid retired in June and drug charges were filed against his would-be successor. Division chief Jim Kindness has stepped into the void . “I live in Sparks so I want to make sure the citizens and my family have the best service possible from our department," he said.

• Why is there trash along Interstate 80? One big reason: NDOT staff shortage

"The department’s challenge in retaining employees is beginning to impact our ability to maintain previous levels of service,” said a Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson . Other challenges include trash blowing out of vehicles heading to the landfill, the heavy traffic east of Sparks that makes closing a lane for safe trash pickup problematic, an increase in roadside homeless encampments, and a pandemic-era policy limiting inmate crews.

• Do you need a building permit for a treehouse in Reno? It depends.

The city of Reno requires a building permit for all structures over 200 square feet in size, and all structures must meet building setback requirements from the property line. If you are in violation, are you likely to be cited? Only if someone files a complaint.

The history of Kuenzli Street

With all the heavy snow this month, Jim Kuenzli shared the photo above showing himself and friends shoveling his car out of deep snow in 1964-65 near the Slide Mountain ski area.

Because of his distinctive last name, I asked if his family was behind Kuenzli Street. The street used to be home to the old Reno Gazette Journal building, which will soon become the new Public Safety Center for the Reno Police Department.

Here’s his recollection about the history of Kuenzli Street:

Yes, Kuenzli Street was named after our family. My sister – Judith Elliott Kuenzli – reminded me of several details.

My uncle John Kuenzli and my father Robert Kuenzli had a plumbing shop – Hillcrest Plumbing – located at the end of Giroux Street. They did mostly large commercial work from the 1940s to the mid-'60s. As a side note, I began working at the shop in 1951 when I was in the 1st grade for 10 cents an hour.

This is the history of Kuenzli Street, from what I remember and from conversations with my father and my uncle.My uncle owned the land between Giroux Street, Kietzke Lane and what is now Kuenzli Street. To avoid the traffic on Mill Street at the intersection with Kietzke Lane, access from the plumbing shop to Kietzke Lane was made on a gravel road located on my uncle’s property.

The general public began using the gravel road, and my uncle put up a weigh station, requiring users to pay to use the private gravel road.

The city and my uncle made an agreement that he would donate the land to the city if they named the street Kuenzli Street. At that time, Kuenzli Street was only one block long.

In the 1960s, North Street was to be extended from downtown Reno to Kietzke Lane, renaming Kuenzli Street to North Street. There was an uproar by my uncle and father and by the local community about renaming Kuenzli Street. I remember reading an editorial article in the Gazette about this. As a result, the North Street extension was named Kuenzli Street.

I hope this helps and provides some interest in the history of Reno.

Jim Kuenzli

Trash-talking about debris along Interstate 80

And finally, here are a few comments from readers of my story about why there seems to be so much more trash these days along I-80. Readers also asked new questions and brought up additional aspects not covered in my original story. I hope to pursue them in the coming weeks.

  • Trash on the highway east of Sparks is NOTHING compared to the trash in the river. It NEVER gets cleaned, only washed downstream. The Pyramid Lake Plastic Patch is huge and growing.
  • Reno has put in beautiful art right as you get on the freeway and get off the freeway at South Meadows and Damonte Ranch, but the area is full of dead plants and tumbleweeds. I’m sure there are other areas with beautiful art, too. Who is responsible to keep these areas clean? They have fences around them, so locals can’t clean them. What a waste after all the money has been spent on these areas.
  • Highway 395 north to Stead is a trash heap and has not been cleaned in 5 years. Debris often flies across highway posing hazards to drivers. The North Valleys are ignored by state and city officials while wealthier south Reno is sparkling clean. Officials need to get out of their offices and take a drive to experience what tourists and residents view as their first impression of Reno and Sparks. Trash, trash and more trash! The Adopt a Highway program is a failure! Thirty bags of trash is pitiful! Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful has also ignored the issue. We have given up on contacting NDOT, promises of cleanup unfulfilled for years. City of Reno, likewise, ignores North Valleys. All litter fine signs disappeared years ago. Ingress and egress highways into Reno are disgraceful and embarrassing. Tired of excuses! Time for action by the cities of Reno and Sparks!
  • You say a lot of the litter is from people heading to the dump. If it is flying off their trucks, why aren’t the highway patrol giving them tickets? Might set an example if they got tickets. I got one once coming from Home Depot. They didn’t secure the box shut and a few of the white stuffing popcorn flew out. It is a mess out there. Makes our state look bad.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Did you know Kuenzli Street used to be a toll road? | Greater Reno

