Amarillo, TX

Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.

It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Big News: New Year Brings New Life For Art In Amarillo

For those who aren't from around Amarillo, it might surprise you to know that Amarillo has a very strong, vibrant art community. Yellow City is home to writers, painters, poets, songwriters, photographers...you name it. One of my first introductions to art in Amarillo, was Arts in the Sunset. If you've...
AMARILLO, TX
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far

The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
AMARILLO, TX
Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.

In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
GROOM, TX
One Person Dead After Semi Wreck on Amarillo Boulevard

Amarillo doesn't exactly hold the "Best Drivers" award. Driving can become second nature for a lot of people when in fact, driving can be a scary thing. One mistake when driving can be fatal. On Tuesday, January 17, at 9:17 PM the Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on...
AMARILLO, TX
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo

Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
AMARILLO, TX
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Popular Pampa Steakhouse Closes Due to Fire

Pampa residents will have to wait to go and get steak from their favorite steakhouse. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at 3:30 am the Pampa Fire Department received a call about a structure fired at 2841 Perryton Parkway. The fire was located inside Texas Rose Steakhouse. Pampa Fire Department sent 6 units to the scene and a total of 11 firefighters. The Hoover Volunteer Fire Department helped in extinguishing the fire by sending 1 unit and 5 firefighters.
PAMPA, TX
Amarillo, TX
