Ribbon cutting ceremony held for grand opening of newly renovated Tiger Cafe student-run coffee shop at Hackettstown HS

wrnjradio.com
Warren County Shade Tree Commission seeks two members
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Do you love trees and want to help keep Warren County verdant?. The Warren County Shade Tree Commission needs two new members to help regulate, plant and care for shade and ornamental trees and shrubbery in county parks, county road rights of way and other county-owned lands.
wrnjradio.com
NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
wrnjradio.com
Kean meets with small business owners in Downtown Clinton
CLINTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) — Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. (R-NJ) met with small business owners on Main Street in Clinton this week to hear from them directly about the issues facing them and how he can continue supporting their efforts to support the community, grow, and create jobs. Kean...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County appoints new director of communications
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners have announced the appointment of Vincent Vitale as the county’s new Director of Communications. Vitale, who started Jan. 17, is filling a vacancy created earlier this month when former Director Brian T. Murray was officially appointed...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office participate in virtual forum on criminal justice
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participated in a virtual forum hosted by the Martin Luther King Observance Committee titled: “Criminal Justice: Paths to Reform and Redirection.”. The panel was conducted on Monday,...
wrnjradio.com
3 arrested, thousands in stolen merchandise recovered in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested and approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury Township, police said. On Jan. 17, at around 2:43 p.m., police received a call in reference to shoplifting at the Kohl’s, located at 275 Route 10,...
wrnjradio.com
County College of Morris, cultural center and churches partner to help Ukrainians rebuild their lives
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Khrystyna Sloan, 38, of Morris Plains, a student at County College of Morris (CCM), found herself frightened, horrified and depressed over what was happening to the people in her home country. Meanwhile in Ukraine, Viktoriia Zolotarova,...
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash
A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
PA Man Stole $867K From Willingboro Employer, Spent It On Sports Gambling, Cars: Prosecutor
A Bucks County, PA, man has been charged with stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer, authorities said. Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, PA, surrendered Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Prosecutor’s Office in Mount Holly, said Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. The investigation revealed that Myslinski used...
Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer falls from highway overpass onto van below
The truck driver was navigating a curved overpass that connects I-287 to I-684 in Harrison around 10:30 a.m. when they lost control.
Lottery player bought winning $20M Mega Millions ticket in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. The lucky lottery player bought the ticket at the 170th Street Grocery near Grand Concourse and 170th Street. The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night and the jackpot is worth a guaranteed $20 million, […]
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Man lived in N.J. apartment for months with girlfriend’s decomposed body, cops say
A 44-year-old man has been arrested weeks after the decomposed body of his girlfriend, who had apparently been dead for months, was found in a garbage bag in the Trenton apartment they shared. David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with desecration of human remains, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said...
Man, 52, dead after jump from Bayonne Bridge on Friday, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man who jumped off the Bayonne Bridge on Friday was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital, officials said over the weekend. The man was located at around 9:40 a.m. by NYPD Harbor patrol in the water near the bridge, according to a spokeswoman for the Port Authority Police Department.
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
