Irmo continues win streak with victory over Sumter

Irmo defeated Sumter, 59-47, thanks to a late first-half run during Monday’s MLK bash at Eau Claire high school.

After trailing for most of the first half, the Yellow Jackets went on a 16-5 run in the last five minutes to head to the break up 10 points.

Sumter held the lead for the first 11 minutes of game time. However, a series of mistakes and turnovers allowed Irmo to swing the game in their favor.

Irmo's Aaron Brand, Jr. brings the ball up court as Sumter's Darius Franklin prepares to defend. Photo by Jacob Phillips

“I don’t think we had our best effort today,” Irmo head coach Tim Whipple said. “I think if we're going to be the team that we want to be we’re going to have to be more focused and have more intensity out on the floor, but again we found a way to win.”

The Gamecocks committed two shot clock violations in the first half. South Carolina high schools do not normally use a shot clock, and Sumter’s pace made it difficult to get clean looks off in time.

The Yellow Jackets' physicality allowed them to get easy looks inside and would often result in trips to the foul line. Irmo ended the half with free throws after guard Mason Collins drew a foul on a three-point attempt with no time left on the clock. Collins hit 2-3 to give Irmo a 32-22 lead.

The Yellow Jackets started the second half with some flash. Guard Aaron Brand Jr. threw a full-court pass that landed perfectly in front of guard Te’Andre Summons for an easy layup to increase Irmo’s lead.

Sumter attempted to fight back in the game. A three-pointer from guard B.J Brown cut the lead to single digits with 9 minutes left to go, but it got no lower, and a few minutes later, Irmo was up 10. Collins credited the team’s effort as the reason Irmo came away with the win.

“Kept playing hard, kept busting after it and kept to our play style defensively,” Collins said.

Collins led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points. The team’s scoring was well-balanced this game with three other players scoring in double-figures. Summons finished with 11, Brand had 10 and guard Jonathan White had 10.

Irmo's Madden Collins, who led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, looks to make a move against the defense of Sumter's Caleb Jenkins. Photo by Jacob Phillips

Brown carried the scoring load for Sumter with 14 points. Khalil Bledsoe added 12 points as the only other Gamecock in double-figures.

The win improves Irmo’s record to (17-2) on the year and increases its win streak to seven games. Meanwhile, Sumter falls to (12-7) this season.

“It’s good to break routine because once you get to the playoffs, it’s a little different than the regular season,” Whipple said. “Doing things like this adds a lot to your guys' preparation.”

Sumter will have a quick turnaround for its next game, which is Tuesday against St, James in Murrells Inlet. Irmo will get to rest before its next game, which will be Friday when the team hosts Westwood.

“I think, being without our big guy right, we need to keep building,” Collins said. “This is our fifth game in a row we’ve won without him, so keep going off this and keep going to Friday night.”

