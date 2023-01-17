ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Irmo continues win streak with victory over Sumter

By Jacob Phillips
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3R9c_0kHWlZou00

Irmo defeated Sumter, 59-47, thanks to a late first-half run during Monday’s MLK bash at Eau Claire high school.

After trailing for most of the first half, the Yellow Jackets went on a 16-5 run in the last five minutes to head to the break up 10 points.

Sumter held the lead for the first 11 minutes of game time. However, a series of mistakes and turnovers allowed Irmo to swing the game in their favor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtsUf_0kHWlZou00
Irmo's Aaron Brand, Jr. brings the ball up court as Sumter's Darius Franklin prepares to defend.

Photo by Jacob Phillips

“I don’t think we had our best effort today,” Irmo head coach Tim Whipple said. “I think if we're going to be the team that we want to be we’re going to have to be more focused and have more intensity out on the floor, but again we found a way to win.”

The Gamecocks committed two shot clock violations in the first half. South Carolina high schools do not normally use a shot clock, and Sumter’s pace made it difficult to get clean looks off in time.

The Yellow Jackets' physicality allowed them to get easy looks inside and would often result in trips to the foul line. Irmo ended the half with free throws after guard Mason Collins drew a foul on a three-point attempt with no time left on the clock. Collins hit 2-3 to give Irmo a 32-22 lead.

The Yellow Jackets started the second half with some flash. Guard Aaron Brand Jr. threw a full-court pass that landed perfectly in front of guard Te’Andre Summons for an easy layup to increase Irmo’s lead.

Sumter attempted to fight back in the game. A three-pointer from guard B.J Brown cut the lead to single digits with 9 minutes left to go, but it got no lower, and a few minutes later, Irmo was up 10. Collins credited the team’s effort as the reason Irmo came away with the win.

“Kept playing hard, kept busting after it and kept to our play style defensively,” Collins said.

Collins led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points. The team’s scoring was well-balanced this game with three other players scoring in double-figures. Summons finished with 11, Brand had 10 and guard Jonathan White had 10.

Irmo's Madden Collins, who led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, looks to make a move against the defense of Sumter's Caleb Jenkins.

Photo by Jacob Phillips

Brown carried the scoring load for Sumter with 14 points. Khalil Bledsoe added 12 points as the only other Gamecock in double-figures.

The win improves Irmo’s record to (17-2) on the year and increases its win streak to seven games. Meanwhile, Sumter falls to (12-7) this season.

“It’s good to break routine because once you get to the playoffs, it’s a little different than the regular season,” Whipple said. “Doing things like this adds a lot to your guys' preparation.”

Sumter will have a quick turnaround for its next game, which is Tuesday against St, James in Murrells Inlet. Irmo will get to rest before its next game, which will be Friday when the team hosts Westwood.

“I think, being without our big guy right, we need to keep building,” Collins said. “This is our fifth game in a row we’ve won without him, so keep going off this and keep going to Friday night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJpBA_0kHWlZou00

Photo by Jacob Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472K1r_0kHWlZou00

Photo by Jacob Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpzFl_0kHWlZou00

Photo by Jacob Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXv6W_0kHWlZou00

Photo by Jacob Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8bJo_0kHWlZou00

Photo by Jacob Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjmRq_0kHWlZou00

Photo by Jacob Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpbeH_0kHWlZou00

Photo by Jacob Phillips

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Brantley, Conway make showdown with Sumter a runaway

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Aiden Brantley, in his own words, had a chip on his shoulder. It didn't sit well with him that Conway got swept by Region 5-AAAAA rival Sumter last season. So he did something about it Friday night. Brantley led the way with 22 points as the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the ...
CONWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis turns in resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two’s Superintendent has resigned after a special called board meeting Tuesday. The vote to accept Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation was unanimous and was effective immediately. Davis has served as superintendent since 2017. The board has not yet named an interim superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of West Columbia is hiring!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy