Maryland State

Tunnel Delivery Partner Seeks Candidates

The Gateway Development Commission says at least 80 companies plan to attend an informational meeting related to its Request for Qualifications about the planned $16.1-billion Hudson River tunnel project, according to a report by ENR. Firms interested in being the commission’s project delivery partner must respond by April 3. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals, and Inspections announces Policy Manual Update Workgroup

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections (PAI), has announced the formation of the Policy Manual Update Workgroup to update outdated technical manuals, including the Development Plans Review Policy Manual (2002), the Development Management Policy Manual (2002), and the Zoning Commissioner’s Policy Manual (1992). The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
MARYLAND STATE
GDOT Completes Upgrade Project for HOG

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) in January wrapped up its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program grant project, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the 219-mile Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) in...
GEORGIA STATE
Rural Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity

An Anne Arundel County officer orders shutdown of the former mining site, Company plans to appeal, while residents call it an environmental justice issue. Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program

Mayor Brandon Scott announced with Baltimore City officials the launch of a new paperless water billing system along with a new payment plan program. City residents now have the option to enroll in paperless water bills and can pay any past-due balances over a period of time without accruing any interest. For those interested in […] The post Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month

Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
MARYLAND STATE
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Maryland using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland’s 2023 Primitive Deer Hunt Days Run Feb. 1-3

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days.
MARYLAND STATE
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking

The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
BALTIMORE, MD
Md. Gov. Wes Moore approves $3.5 million for abortion care training

Part of the $69 million in Maryland state funding released by Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday will allow the state to set up an abortion care training program. The expansion of abortion care training statewide was part of a law passed during the last General Assembly session — before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case which enshrined abortion rights nationwide.
MARYLAND STATE

