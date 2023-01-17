The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO