Related
Former WMATA General Manager Wiedefeld May Be Maryland’s Next Transportation Secretary
Maryland’s new Gov. Wes Moore (D) is close to naming former Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld as his transportation secretary, according to four sources who are not authorized to talk about the decision publicly. Moore’s spokesperson says no offer has been made and the process is ongoing. Wiedefeld,...
rtands.com
Tunnel Delivery Partner Seeks Candidates
The Gateway Development Commission says at least 80 companies plan to attend an informational meeting related to its Request for Qualifications about the planned $16.1-billion Hudson River tunnel project, according to a report by ENR. Firms interested in being the commission’s project delivery partner must respond by April 3. A...
bethesdamagazine.com
Purple Line construction delayed another seven months, won’t open till mid-2027
Purple Line construction faces another seven-month delay. Construction on Maryland’s Purple Line, already 4½ years behind schedule, is facing another seven months of delay that could push back the light-rail line’s opening to mid-2027, according to a new project report. The latest delays, related to moving utility...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals, and Inspections announces Policy Manual Update Workgroup
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections (PAI), has announced the formation of the Policy Manual Update Workgroup to update outdated technical manuals, including the Development Plans Review Policy Manual (2002), the Development Management Policy Manual (2002), and the Zoning Commissioner’s Policy Manual (1992). The...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
rtands.com
GDOT Completes Upgrade Project for HOG
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) in January wrapped up its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program grant project, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the 219-mile Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) in...
baltimorebrew.com
Rural Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
An Anne Arundel County officer orders shutdown of the former mining site, Company plans to appeal, while residents call it an environmental justice issue. Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over.
Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program
Mayor Brandon Scott announced with Baltimore City officials the launch of a new paperless water billing system along with a new payment plan program. City residents now have the option to enroll in paperless water bills and can pay any past-due balances over a period of time without accruing any interest. For those interested in […] The post Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program appeared first on 92 Q.
wypr.org
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
wypr.org
Gov. Moore unveils ‘most ambitious budget’ earmarking $500M to Blueprint for Maryland's Future
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wasted no time in making his mark on the state, submitting a budget on his third day in office that is in sharp contrast to the ones his Republican predecessor then-Gov. Larry Hogan crafted. The Democrat released his more than $63-billion spending plan on Friday in...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Maryland using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bay Net
Maryland’s 2023 Primitive Deer Hunt Days Run Feb. 1-3
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days.
blocbyblocknews.com
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
Pepco begins repairs to equipment damaged by November plane crash in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Pepco has begun repairs on equipment that was damaged by a plane crash in November. Repair work is expected to last until February, according to the company. On Nov. 27, 2022, officials say a plane crashed into a Pepco transmission tower and damaged overhead lines...
Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan
The chair of Maryland 529, the state’s troubled college savings plan, abruptly resigned from the board Friday, a day after a heated briefing before... The post Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC Washington
Parents Demand Answers About Maryland 529 Interest Calculation Issue
Between managing a business and a household with three busy kids, Kate Ehrle always has a running to-do list, but there was one thing she thought she had checked off years ago: saving for her kids’ college education. With the help of her in-laws, Ehrle said her family invested...
WBOC
Maryland Counties On Look Out For Proposals For A Possible Chesapeake Bay Ferry System
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A consortium of Maryland Counties has published a Request For Proposals (RFP). The consortium includes Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) and five other counties: Anne Arundel, St. Mary's, Queen Anne's, Somerset, and Calvert. The RFP will look through proposed studies that will explore the economic...
WTOP
Md. Gov. Wes Moore approves $3.5 million for abortion care training
Part of the $69 million in Maryland state funding released by Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday will allow the state to set up an abortion care training program. The expansion of abortion care training statewide was part of a law passed during the last General Assembly session — before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case which enshrined abortion rights nationwide.
WTOP
‘Beagle Brigade’ pup praised for sniffing out potentially invasive plants at BWI
A beagle trained to sniff out potentially invasive plants at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is being hailed as a hero for detecting 21 prohibited, propagative plants and bags of bulbs in a family’s luggage earlier this month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Gatsby, part of their...
Maryland’s legal cannabis market to be shaped by many hands
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – With lawmakers facing a July 1 deadline to provide a framework for the legal use, possession, and sale of cannabis after voters approved full legalization in November, it’s clear, just a week into the General Assembly session, that the task won’t be straightforward. While...
