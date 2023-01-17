Read full article on original website
Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
Grand Junction parents can now enroll their kids in free preschool
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: 10 hours ago. The federal government announced that the VA will now...
Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand
Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever
A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever. The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location. Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes. As of last Sunday,...
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
Patterson Road shooter in custody
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
Man dies in accident on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”
Veterans Affairs to offer mental health services for free
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday that veterans will be able to get free emergency mental health care at a VA or non-VA facility, including up to 30 days of inpatient care or 90 days of outpatient care. However, not everyone is sold on...
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
