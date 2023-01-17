Union negotiations for the City of Carroll will continue in closed session at Monday’s city council meeting. Officials met with representatives of Teamsters Local 238 on Thursday, which represents union members in the public works and police departments, and reached a tentative agreement. The council will review the terms and consider ratification if employees approve the agreement via an electronic vote. The council will also set a public hearing date for the proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 maximum property tax levy rate. The presented rate of $10.48968 per $1,000 represents the combined total for most of the city’s levies, but the debt service levy is not factored into this figure. Other items on the agenda for the council on Monday include an update on the city’s rental housing program, a lease agreement with Kuemper Catholic for the use of the city’s softball fields, and the FY24 official newspaper designation. The Jan. 23 meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. at Carroll City Hall and is open to the public. The proceedings will also be live-streamed via the city’s YouTube channel. The full agenda packet and links to watch from home are included below.

