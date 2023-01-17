Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
1380kcim.com
Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week
A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
Fort Dodge mom accused of drowning newborn is asking for new lawyers
FORT DODGE, Iowa – One of the Fort Dodge parents accused of drowning their newborn daughter in a bathtub is asking for different public defenders. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are charged with first-degree murder. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Court documents filed earlier this week show Blaha submitted a letter […]
pureoldiesspencer.com
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
kicdam.com
Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
Sheriff’s office seeks person who shot car on Highway 169
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot at a car on Highway 169 last week. The driver initially believed she hit a rock, but later discovered the damage was from a bullet. The driver says it happened around 6:15 Friday night. […]
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident
(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
yourfortdodge.com
Changes Coming for New Pound in Fort Dodge Could Save Money and Animal Lives
(Brooke Bickford – Alpha Media) Over the last 18 months the city of Fort Dodge has had to pay for 38 animals to be euthanized, not due to poor health, but because the pound was the last stop on their journey to a new home that would never come.
stormlakeradio.com
Current Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended for Downtown
The City of Storm Lake has modified the Snow Emergency that was issued earlier in the week. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions for residential areas have been lifted. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions will continue for the central business district through 6am this coming Sunday, January 22nd. During...
stormlakeradio.com
Bonnie Freese, 64, of Early
Bonnie J. Freese, age 64, of Early, Iowa died January 19, 2023 at her residence in Early. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral...
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council To Consider Approval Of Union Contract At Monday’s Meeting
Union negotiations for the City of Carroll will continue in closed session at Monday’s city council meeting. Officials met with representatives of Teamsters Local 238 on Thursday, which represents union members in the public works and police departments, and reached a tentative agreement. The council will review the terms and consider ratification if employees approve the agreement via an electronic vote. The council will also set a public hearing date for the proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 maximum property tax levy rate. The presented rate of $10.48968 per $1,000 represents the combined total for most of the city’s levies, but the debt service levy is not factored into this figure. Other items on the agenda for the council on Monday include an update on the city’s rental housing program, a lease agreement with Kuemper Catholic for the use of the city’s softball fields, and the FY24 official newspaper designation. The Jan. 23 meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. at Carroll City Hall and is open to the public. The proceedings will also be live-streamed via the city’s YouTube channel. The full agenda packet and links to watch from home are included below.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake School Board Approves Baseball Field Turf Replacement ; New Bus Purchase
The Storm Lake School Board this week approved plans for replacing the turf at the baseball field. The backstop netting will also be replaced, and netting will be added in front of the dugouts. The total cost of the project is more than 412-thousand dollars. The Storm Lake district will...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
algonaradio.com
Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Basketball And Wrestling Results From Friday 1-20-23
The Storm Lake girls basketball team lost at E-L-C 70-31. The Midgets, the top ranked team and defending state champions in class 3A, held Storm Lake without a field goal in the 3rd quarter and broke the game open after leading 32-20 at half. Haylee Stokes led the Midgets with 20 points. Tornado freshman Avery DeHaan drilled three 3-pointers in the first half and led Storm Lake in scoring with 12 points. The Tornadoes fall to 8-7 overall while E-L-C improves to 14-0.
