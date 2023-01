DEFY – Most Dangerous – Panorama.jpg. DEFY Wrestling returns to ALMA TACOMA Friday, January 20th with DEFY MOST DANGEROUS. We’ve got a massive tag team match scheduled with members of THE DARK ORDER from AEW taking on former DEFY World Tag Team Champions STATE OF EMERGENCY with TARA ZEP! We will also see the DEFY debut of the dangerous MARINA SHAFIR as she battles the “Joshi Slayer” CAT POWER!

