arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #25 Arkansas Hosts Ole Miss
Who: #25 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5 SEC) vs Ole Miss Rebels (9-9-, 1-5 SEC) What: Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena. When: Saturday – Jan. 21 – 11:00 am (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court. How (to follow):. – Television: ESPN2...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/20: Welcome Back, Coach
Good morning. A legendary episode deserves legendary reactions. The Legends. 100 Seasons of Arkansas Basketball continues with a look back at the end of the Eddie Sutton era, including a deep dive into the Hogs’ crazy week the culminated in a victory over Michael Jordan and North Carolina. Then, the torch passes, from one legend to another as the Razorbacks get rollin’ under Nolan Richardson and take the SEC by storm. Hear from Sidney Moncrief, Rick Schaeffer, Joe Kleine, Matt Zimmerman, Ron Brewer, Jim Counce and Nolan Richardson in this week’s episode.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Edged Out; Fall to LSU, 79-76
BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.
SEC Admits Blowing Call; No Comment on Claims of Conspiracy By Arkansas Fans
Blown call adds to rough week overall for Razorback faithful
Hogs Didn't Hire Dan Enos for Playcalling but Other Things
Sam Pittman didn't dump Kendal Briles, but probably tired of wandering eyes.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Tigers Up Next for Gymbacks in Auburn
The Arkansas gymnastics team opens its SEC road slate with a dual meet against the Auburn Tigers in Auburn on Friday night. Both the Hogs and Tigers are looking for a victory, as each suffered losses in week two: Arkansas to Alabama and Auburn to Florida. The Razorbacks are currently ranked No. 25 overall, the Tigers check in at No. 8.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Take Two Wins in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In head coach Jay Udwadia’s coaching debut at Arkansas, the men’s tennis team (4-0) started out its home season with two wins in a doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar. “The atmosphere was great. It was fun for the team to play in front...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Razorbacks Up for Big Test at No. 3/4 LSU
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 in SEC) is riding into Thursday night’s game at No. 3/4 LSU (18-0) on a four-game winning streak and looking for a different outcome than the last time these two teams met three weeks ago. Arkansas, who is 5-0 in road games this year, is off to its best 20-game start since 2007-08 and best start in league play since 2005-06. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with coverage of the game being broadcast on SEC Network.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Set Multiple Personal-Best on Day One
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving collectively put up 13 personal-best times and broke two pool records at Friday’s meet against Kansas. Razorback diver Malea Martinez led the way with a personal-best in the one-meter and three-meter event while swimmers Bella Cothern, Andrea Sansores, Alessia Ferraguti, and Kobie Melton broke the school record in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, respectively.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Open Spring Season Against Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team heads to Jonesboro to open up its spring season with a doubleheader against the Arkansas State Redwolves. The Razorbacks are coming off of a busy fall season, having added four freshmen and transfer Kacie Harvey to the roster. Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso started off her debut season for the Hogs on a strong note, becoming the first Arkansas player since 2010 to win the ITA Central Regional Championships. Gomez-Alonso qualified for the ITA All-American Championships, falling in the Round of 16.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Enos returns to lead Arkansas offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Dan Enos as the Razorbacks offensive coordinator. Enos returns to Arkansas with over 30 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as the Hogs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. During his three seasons in Fayetteville, he engineered some of the most productive offenses in school history with both the 2015 and 2016 Razorback offenses still ranking in the school’s Top 10 for total yards and yards per game. Enos’ first offense on The Hill in 2015 remains one of only three offenses in school history to surpass 6,000 yards. In his lone season under Enos, Razorback quarterback Brandon Allen set three school records, including the career mark for touchdown passes with 64 and the single-game record for touchdown passes in a game with seven against Mississippi State. That 2015 offense – with Pittman as the team’s offensive line coach – set the school record for touchdowns with 62, averaging 35.9 points per game (6th all-time at Arkansas) while rushing for 2,565 yards and passing for 3,486 yards.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Open Home Season With Doubleheader
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s team (2-0) return home to Billingsley Tennis Center on Friday, facing Wichita State (2-2) at 12 p.m. and Lamar (2-1) at 4 p.m. The Razorbacks opened the spring season with two wins over San Diego State and UC San Diego on the road. Newcomers Gerard Planelles Ripoll and Stefanos Savva got their first wins as Razorbacks, with Planelles Ripoll going 3-0 on the day. Junior Melvin Manuel got off to a hot start this spring as well, clinching the Razorback wins in both matches.
Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU
Arkansas already has a replacement in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU. TCU lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson last week. They were able to lure Briles away from Arkansas to replace him, which left the Razorbacks with a vacancy. ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday that Arkansas is finalizing a deal to hire... The post Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas set for big Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#25 Arkansas Edged at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – With the game tied at 71 with one minute to play, Missouri went 8-of-8 at the line down the stretch to pull out a 79-76 victory over #25 Arkansas Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Overall, Missouri was 30-of-40 at the line, including 21-of-28 in the second...
KTLO
Ozark Mountain’s Middleton ties state record for game rebounds
Chloe Middleton (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Activities Association) An area student-athlete has tied the state record for rebounds in a high school girls’ basketball game. Ozark Mountain’s Chloe Middleton was able to grab 30 boards on Jan. 3 when the Lady Bears when to Timbo and beat the Lady Tigers 67-45.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks take on Kansas in last Home Stand
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will wrap up the last home meet of the 2022-23 season against the Kansas Jayhawks and North Texas Mean Green on Jan. 20-21 at Arkansas Natatorium. North Texas will be competing in diving-only events on both days. Friday is slated to start at 5 P.M. CT. The Razorbacks will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, which will begin at 10 a.m.
Charges removed for former Razorback Slusher
The charges for former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher will be removed from his record as long as he doesn't have any new offenses.
nwahomepage.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
nwahomepage.com
Deadly weekend fire in Fayetteville
Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local …. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local nonprofits. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary. Question of the Day 1/18. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries causing …. LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County...
