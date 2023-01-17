Read full article on original website
The Last of Us TV series – who is Ellie?
Who is Ellie in The Last of Us TV series? Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us. One of the most eagerly anticipated shows of the year is here, The Last of Us TV series. Based on one of the most critically acclaimed videogame’s ever, the show’s set in a world where a mutated fungus has turned the majority of the population into mindless zombies.
Pedro Pascal ignored HBO’s orders while preparing for The Last of Us
The Last of Us, based on the hit Naughty Dog videogame, may have only recently released its first episode, but already the horror series has marked itself as one of HBO’s most popular titles. Premiering on January 15, 2023, the show was watched by 4.7 million viewers on its first day. However, despite its success, it turns out that one of The Last of Us cast members didn’t listen to instructions when it came time to prepare for his role.
How Joel and Sarah avoided getting infected in The Last of Us
Warning spoilers ahead! In the world of The Last of Us, the vast majority of humanity has been turned into flesh-eating zombies by a virulent fungus known as cordyceps. Known as the infected, those afflicted by cordyceps have basically had their brains taken over by a malevolent mutated mould. So...
The Last of Us TV series causes Depeche Mode streams to skyrocket
Being on a popular TV series is some of the best advertising a musician can get. Just ask Kate Bush after the Netflix series Stranger Things used ‘Running Up That Hill’, or Metallica, both of whom shot to the top of the charts. Depeche Mode hasn’t had the same luck after appearing on The Last of Us yet, but one song is picking up steam.
Who is Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian – all the mysteries explained
Who is Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian? When The Mandalorian made its debut on Disney Plus back in 2019, no one could have expected the huge cultural impact it would have, and how it would shake up the Star Wars galaxy. That’s because, if you can imagine it, there was...
George Santos appears to have claimed he acted in 'Hannah Montana' and with Uma Thurman in a movie she wasn't actually in
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?
Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.
Moff Gideon explained – who is The Mandalorian villain?
Who is Moff Gideon? The Mandalorian has given us heroes to root for in the effortlessly cool Mando and his space-son Baby Yoda, but it also provided us a truly dastardly villain to despise, too. Throughout the Star Wars series, we’ve seen Din Djarin shield the precious Baby Yoda from...
Always Sunny creators turned down Danny DeVito at first, here’s why
It’s hard to imagine the hugely popular and staggeringly long-running sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia without its small but mighty not-so-secret weapon; Danny DeVito. But Rob McElhenney, who co-created the show with Glenn Howerton, says that they resisted a big movie star coming into the comedy series at first.
Star Wars – does Baby Yoda become a Jedi?
Does Grogu become a Jedi? It can be hard to keep up with Star Wars nowadays, given the sheer amount of content. So, between all his different appearances you may have missed a big Grogu plot development. The little green Mandalorian character, who’s also known as Baby Yoda, is devilishly...
Why Leonardo DiCaprio remembers meeting Brendan Fraser so fondly
After decades, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser are finally acting together in new movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The thriller movie, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, and tells the story of a string of murders targeting Native American tribe the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.
Outlander season 8 is confirmed, will end the fantasy series
Bad news Sassenachs, Outlander’s eighth season will unfortunately be its last. The long-running time-travel series will be bowing-out with a final ten-episode season, which will follow season seven’s specially-extended 16 episode run. The good news though is Outlander is getting a spin-off prequel series called Blood of My Blood.
Denzel Washington had two rules for when he became famous
We have all heard tales of struggling actors – waiting tables, sleeping on couches, and trying to survive in big cities before making their big break. Like many before him, Denzel Washington was a theatre actor on the East Coast before landing a role on the medical TV series St. Elsewhere. And Washington apparently made a vow, stating what he would never do again, if he became a star.
Jason Momoa teases “great news” from DC movies, loves new bosses
Everything is changing in the DCEU, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of navigating a successful future with their own slate of DC movies. It’s a confusing time, but Jason Momoa appears to be very happy about what’s to come. Momoa plays Aquaman at the...
How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2
How can you watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2? The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is right on the horizon, releasing on January 20th 2023. The TV series will continue the adventures of the Vox Machina group of mercenaries and warriors, which started in season 1 of the animated series. After successfully killing Lord and Lady Briarwood and ending their grip on Whitestone, The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 ended on a massive cliff-hanger. From the city of Emon, it looked like a group of deadly dragons were about to siege the city.
Power Rangers star reveals why she isn’t doing Netflix reunion
The Power Rangers is one of the best-known TV series and franchises to ever hit the small screen. Since the ’90s, the Power Ranger Universe has been going strong, gaining fans and followers spanning decades. But, when Netflix and Hasbro announced that a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion was taking place, excitement was stalled thanks to a missing name on the list.
Attack on Titan creator reveals historical influences on anime series
Attack on Titan is one of the best anime series ever to hit the small screen, period. Based on Hajime Isayama’s manga of the same name, the TV series tells the story of the Scout Regiment’s ongoing battle with the gigantic humanoid monsters known as Titans. And, while...
Brendan Fraser filmed Looney Tunes with puppets, and it sounds great
Brendan Fraser is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. From blockbusters such as the adventure movie The Mummy to his recent acclaimed performance in the new movie The Whale – the star has proven his talent time and again. However, when it comes to fun filming experiences in his cinematography, Looney Tunes Back in Action takes the cake.
Russell Crowe reveals if he’s in Gladiator 2
Who would have thought we’d get news of a sequel to Ridley Scott’s epic historical action movie Gladiator, over 20 years since the original hit. Well, there is indeed a new movie coming to continue the Gladiator story, and we now have confirmation as to whether Russell Crowe will reprise his role for the sequel.
Tom Hanks has perfect answer for who should play him in a biopic
Tom Hanks is currently doing the rounds – promoting his drama movie A Man Called Otto, and has made his way to the Mythical Kitchen YouTube series, where he enjoyed his Last Meal. The interview ends with a quickfire round, which resulted in some fun answers from Hanks. Hanks’...
